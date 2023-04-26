Spring and autumn are the best seasons for rafting in Italy, when with the snow thaw or the first rains the rivers swell with water transforming their course into real rapids to tackle on board a dinghy and paddle strokes. Now, rafting, or the descent of a river aboard an unsinkable and self-draining rubber boat called raft to be controlled by paddling, it is not exactly an extreme sport: it is certainly adrenaline-pumping, it certainly requires a certain physical effort in addition to knowing how to swim, but at the centers recognized by the Italian Rafting Federation you can do it safelyequipping himself with the necessary neoprene suit, flotation devices and helmet, and of course having a lot of fun.

The 9 best rivers for rafting in Italy

For all these reasons, more and more people take advantage of the period between spring and autumn, when the rivers are swollen with water and flow faster downstream, to dedicate a few hours to rafting and having fun in nature. But which are the best rivers to go rafting in Italy? Here they are, region by region.

1. Corno River, Umbria

It originates from Mount Terminillo in Lazio and flows for a total of 56 km until it flows into the Nera, in Umbria: its waters are clear and uncontaminated because around it it has practically only natural environments, and it alternates steep and winding stretches with other more placid ones like that of the Biselli gorges where you can rest your arms and admire the landscape of the overhanging rock walls.

2. Lao River, Calabria

It originates in Basilicata, in the Pollino Park, where they call it Mercure, and flows into the Tyrrhenian Sea after crossing Calabria, where they call it Lao: they are 50km with a copious average range, even if in Spring and Autumn it swells with massive floods, and it is the rafting and hydrospeed river par excellence in southern Italy.

3. Adda River, Lombardy

Certainly not in its flat course after Lecco, when the waters flow placidly, but in Valtellina the Adda is perfect for rafting, especially in the Sondrio area and neighboring countries where there are numerous rafting centers.

4. Sesia River, Piedmont

It originates from the Monte Rosa glacier, at an altitude of 2500 metres, flows for 140km until it flows into the Po, and is undoubtedly one of the paradises of Italian rafting: from Alagna to Varallo the rafting, hydrospeed and canyoning centers follow one another and you really are spoiled for choice.

5. River Noce, Trentino

Val di Sole, another Italian capital of rafting, with turquoise blue water and the mountains as a breathtaking backdrop: the Noce rises at an altitude of 3000 meters, in the Stelvio National Park, and just down from Passo del Tonale , between the municipalities of Pellizzano and and up to the lake of Santa Giustina there is one rafting center after another. It is no coincidence for National Geographic this is the best river in Europe for rafting and the second in the world after the Zambezi, in Africa.

6. Aventine River, Abruzzo

It is born at 860 meters above sea level, from the Capo di Fiume springs in the province of Chieti, and flows for 45 km until it flows into the Sangro river: it is a ctorrential water bear, impetuous in spring and summer, which is the best season for rafting. In the highest part it has a narrow, sloping and impetuous riverbed while in the lower part it widens allowing a more peaceful navigation and also suitable for children and families.

7. Dora Baltea, Valle d’Aosta

The “Colorado of Italy”, to be honest: the Dora Baltea is born on Mont Blanc and flows impetuous between mountains, woods and castles. This too, like many mountain valleys, is a real paradise for rafting, especially in the section between Montovert and Chatillon.

8. Brenta River, Veneto

Between the Grappa massif to the east and the plateau of the 7 municipalities to the west, flows the Brenta river, which originates from Lake Caldonazzo and Levico in Trentino and flows directly into the Adriatic Sea. One of the most interesting stretches for rafting on the Brenta is the one between Valstagna, San Nazario and Solagna (Vicenza), where some rafting facilities are located.

9. Tanagro River, Campania

92 km of course, mostly in the area of ​​the Cilento and Vallo di Diano park, with some km immediately after the Vallo di Diano, in the territories of Auletta, Caggiano and Pertosa where it also collects the waters of the Grotte dell’Angelo, perfect for rafting, before the Tanagro flows into the Sele.

[Credits photo: Pixabay]

