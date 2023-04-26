Cyprus, the Russian cultural institute in Nicosia on fire. Moscow: “Fire caused by Molotov, it’s a terrorist act”

A fire, which witnesses say could be arson, broke out today at the Russian Science and Culture Center in Nicosia (the Institute of culture), capital of Ciprocausing “significant damage”. This was reported by the Russian agency Ria Novosti, who spoke with the director of the institute, Alina Radchenko. “We heard two shots, and then the fire broke out”, said the director, according to which “some witnesses said that something was probably thrown inside the building”. According to the spokeswoman for the Moscow Foreign Ministry, , Maria Zakharova, the fire was caused by a Molotov cocktail attack and was a “terrorist act”. “I’m sure the terrorists were supporters of the Kiev regime,” added Zakharova on Telegram, stressing that “fortunately no one was injured.”

In the images the firefighters trying to put out the flames, while dark smoke fills the sky above the Cypriot capital.