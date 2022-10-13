IVREA

Amateur football by Acsi Aca of president Luigi Trompetto increasingly on the shields, not only in Canavese, the area where most of the registered teams are grouped, but also in Turin, Biellese and lower Valle d’Aosta.

As already happened last season, there are three categories: 5-a-side, 7-a-side and 11-a-side football. This last category, the dream of the late president Carmelo Grosso, has seen the groups double: this year in fact there are two 11-a-side football groups, each made up of thirteen teams. As for 5-a-side football, at the moment there are 33 teams already sure of being part of the four groups, which will be called Master A, B, C and D and it is not excluded that in the next few days we can reach 40 teams. , with the championship officially starting on Monday 24 October.

The departure of 7-a-side football has yet to be formalized: in the current state of things, there will be two groups that will both be played in Torrazza Piemonte and will have as words Dieci10 League C7 and Dieci10 League C7 Over 35. In addition, there is the will to create a 7-a-side football group over 35 involving the teams of the lower Valle d’Aosta.

The eleven-player soccer championship has already begun, now in its fourth day. In the orange group for now is the Kanavesana 19, with a roadmap of a draw and three wins, the last in order of time with the 1996 Independent for 3-0. The other results of the day: The Rowing Special-Fc I Blues 3-1, Fc Bellavista- Real Ivrea 2009 2-1, Gs Spolina-Piverone calcio 1-0, Vistrorio Red-Dieci10 0-2, Fc Pavone-Real Amis 2020 0-1, Hdemia Fb-Biella football 0-6. Standings: Kanavesana 19 points 10; Fc I Blues 9; Ten10 C11 8; Fc Pavone 7; Vistrorio Red, The Special Rowing Club and Real Amis 2020 6; Biella Calcio, Real Ivrea 2009 and Gs Spolina 1968 4; Piverone and Bellavista 3; HDemia Fb 1; Independent 1996 0. Moving on to the blue group, three wins out of three for Rivara Calcio, which overcame Frossini 4-1 in the last round and is the only home success. In the other matches 1-1 draw between Rivarolese and Mezzese, 0-0 between Foglizzese and Oratorio Leinì and 2-2 between Montalenghe and Verolengo, external victories for Valperga, 1-2 in Baldissero and Real Chivasso 2-3 in Cuceglio. Ranking: Rivara 9 points; Foglizzese 7; Valperga 6; Leinì and Montalenghe Oratory 5; Mezzese 4; Baldissero, Frossini and Real Chivasso 3; Rivarolese 2; Cuceglio and Verolengo 1. –

L. P.