The parliamentary commission investigating the January 6 assault on Congress unanimously voted in favor of issuing a “subpoena” to force former President Donald Trump to testify. “There is no doubt that Trump spearheaded an effort to overthrow American democracy that directly led to the violence on January 6,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson, “he is the person at the center of the story of what happened. January 6. We want to hear it. ” Trump is expected to oppose the order to testify in every way.

07 October 2022



“We recognize that a subpoena against a former president is serious and extraordinary. This is why we take this step in full view before the Americans,” Thompson said before the vote.

Trump’s reply

And it was not long before the former US president, Donald Trump, to denounce the decision of the House Committee on the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, which called him to testify. “Why didn’t he ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the end, the final moments of their last meeting? This committee is just a fiasco that only served to divide our country.”

Also today, in the investigation into the classified papers seized by the FBI at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, another bad news came for the former president: the Supreme Court, where there is a conservative majority that Trump has helped cement with three appointments, he rejected his urgent request to overturn a decision of an appeals court and allow one special master (a third-party legal expert) to examine the 100 top secret documents held by the Bureau.