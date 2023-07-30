The AEMET alert for this week: “It is not ruled out…”

30/07/2023 and las 16:55 CEST

Spain is suffering a summer with very high temperatures

Now, the Agency has warned of a possible phenomenon

Spain is suffering a summer with very high temperatures, exceeding 45 degrees in various parts of the country. The month of August is also expected to be hotter than usual.

The AEMET commented last Thursday that five Spanish provinces would be on alert for rainfall or coastal phenomena. In addition, he explained that there would be locally strong showers or storms.

Now the Meteorology Statal Agency has commented that this Sunday little cloudy skies will predominate and that we are “Awaiting a cold front that will touch the Peninsula this week”. It will affect above all the Cantabrian coast and the Catalan Pyrenees, although there could be showers in Melilla, in the interior of Catalonia and in the Valencian Community.

On Monday the sky is expected to be slightly cloudy and with some showers in Levante and Tarragona. In the Canary Islands there will be intervals of low clouds in the north of the islands. could have calimas in Melilla, southeast and the Balearic Islands, and there will be high calimas in the Canary Islands. In addition, scattered morning mists are not ruled out in various parts of the country.

The Agency has commented that the Maximum temperatures will drop in the northeast of the peninsula and increase in the west, Alborán and the midlands of the Canary Islands. It could exceed 35 degrees in the interior southern half and 38 in the Guadalquivir and Malaga. The minimums will drop, although they will not drop below 24 degrees on the Mediterranean coasts.