“My parents taught me not to rejoice in the evil of others”: Uribe

During the funeral of the former senator’s mother, Ernesto Macías, which was taking place in Garzón, Huila, former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez spoke about the recent capture of Nicolás Petro, son of the president, Gustavo Petro.

Regarding this delicate situation, the former president told the journalists present: “To the journalists who ask me about what happened to the president’s son, I answer: my parents taught me not to rejoice in the evil of others.”

Nicolás Petro had been the subject of an investigation since March of this year, when his ex-partner made a public complaint alleging that the son of the head of state had received money from drug trafficking to finance the presidential campaign.

The capture of the president’s son has generated diverse reactions among Colombian political figures, provoking debates and discussions on the national scene.

other reactions

Miguel Uribe: “Nicolás Petro has always used his father’s power to obtain benefits. This is not the first time. In 2018 he promised to pay debts with public contracts. Meanwhile, Petro is silent.”

“If the matter with Nicolás Petro makes something clear, it is the evident complicity of criminal socialist models on the continent. While here the president denies his son and his actions, in Ecuador what has been known for a long time is uncovered ”: Enrique Gómez.

“Since he does not have a criminal record, nor is he fleeing from justice and attending appointments with the Prosecutor’s Office and facilitating the investigation, the arrest warrant for Nicolás Petro is pure electoral circus that Prosecutor Barbosa will know how to use in the months that remain ”: Gustavo Bolivar.

Néstor Osuna: “I hope that justice is done in all cases, including that of Nicolás Petro. From the government we will continue to respect and support the independence of the judiciary and work tirelessly. The government of change is unstoppable. My hug to the President.”

