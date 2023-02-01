Home Sports The Apu goes ahead with Finetti, no changes on the bench after the crash with Fortitudo
Apu, we go ahead with Finetti. No turnaround at Juventus, despite the heavy defeat in Bologna, the “bubbly” after-match in the press room and the tam-tam on the web of an imminent exemption.

The Tuscan coach directed yesterday’s training session and still enjoys the trust of the Juventus club, convinced that it will take time to see this group become a team. You don’t look at the rankings regular season (at this point it is obvious that the play-offs will start with an intermediate position in the draw) but the aim is to play everything in May, when the matches will be played in or out of the post season.

On Monday evening, the board of directors of the APU met for an informal session, but there was no mention of a new change on the bench. On the contrary, it seems that the rumor (reported by some sites) was recorded with some annoyance which gave the arrival of “Pino” Sacripanti as a fact in place of Carlo Finetti, then categorically denied both by the company and by the agent of the Brianza coach. “It was artfully created to destabilize the environment” is the thought of the managers of the Udinese club. There was contact between the Apu and Sacripanti top management, but it dates back to the end of November, when Boniciolli’s bench started to wobble. The deal did not go through due to the distance between the parties, given the requests (both economic and technical) of the former GeVi Napoli coach.

On Monday, the video of Finetti’s post Fortitudo conference went viral on the web and on social media. The little Oxfordian analysis of the Juventus coach (“We sucked at the c…”) split public opinion in half, while the Apu management did not discuss the matter in their own rooms: no measures are forthcoming. Finetti is very young, he has a group in his hands with many “leading ladies” that is not easy to manage, but he has not been abandoned from the locker room. The outrageous outing on Sunday was not an outburst resulting from the disappointment of the crushing defeat, but was meditated and should be understood as a clear message to the players, from whom Finetti expects a convinced reaction on the pitch from the match against Mantova.

