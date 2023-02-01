Home Technology 800W card king?! It is rumored that the NVIDIA Titan RTX sample test card is already in delivery
800W card king?! It is rumored that the NVIDIA Titan RTX sample test card is already in delivery

Recently, a batch of NVIDIA goods appeared on a list of import and export goods in India. Among them, a graphics card numbered “699-1G137” has been shipped, and it is an engineering sample card for testing.

As for the four-slot giant prototype card currently exposed, 699-1G137 is also printed on the IO baffle. According to NVIDIA’s naming rules, this means that the PCB number of the corresponding display card is PG137, referring to previous rumors, it just corresponds to Titan RTX Ada (traditional name), while the RTX 4090 Ti PCB numbers are rumored to be PG139 and PG136.

Another difference is that the memory listed on the cargo list is 48GB GDDR6 instead of GDDR6X. That should be the Titan RTX Ada as a professional graphics card, which requires more capacity than high frequency. Compared with RTX 4090 Ti, it is expected to be equipped with 24GB GDDR6X like RTX 4090. In addition, the news indicates that the maximum power consumption of the RTX 4090 Ti card is 600W with a single 16-Pin interface, while the Titan RTX Ada is as high as 800W and requires two 16-Pin power supplies.

As for whether and when the final RTX 4090 Ti and Titan RTX Ada will be released, we will continue to pay close attention.

