The “Persona 5” series has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide!The latest CM of Haruna Kawaguchi × Jun Shison is released simultaneously | Game Base

Atlus Celebrates Persona 5 Series Surpassing 10 Million Units Sold

Japanese game developer Atlus has announced that its popular RPG series “Persona 5” has surpassed 10 million units in cumulative sales worldwide. To celebrate this achievement, the company has launched a series of promotions and partnered with actress Kawaguchi Haruna as the official ambassador of the series.

The “Persona 5” series, which includes the original game, derivative works, and enhanced editions, has been widely successful since its initial release in 2016. The game follows the story of a second-year high school boy who gains special powers and becomes a phantom thief, embarking on a quest to punish corrupt adults.

In addition to offering promotional discounts for the Nintendo Switch version of “Persona 5 Royal Edition,” Atlus has also launched a new CM advertisement co-produced with former series ambassador Jun Shison for players to enjoy.

The sales milestone comes on the heels of the release of several derivative games, including “Persona 5 Brawl Phantom Striker” and “Persona 5 Dancing Starry Night,” as well as the upcoming strategy game “Persona 5 Tactics.”

The cumulative sales of the series include 3.2 million units sold for the original “Persona 5,” 2.3 million units for “Persona 5 Royal Edition,” 1.7 million units for the remastered version of “Persona 5 Royal Edition,” and 3.2 million units for “Persona 5 Brawl Phantom Striker.” The latest installment, “Persona 5 Tactics,” has contributed to pushing the series over the 10 million unit mark.

Fans of the “Persona 5” series can look forward to enjoying discounted prices on select platforms and the upcoming release of “Persona 5 Tactics.” With the series’ continued success, Atlus is likely to continue delivering exciting content for its dedicated fan base.