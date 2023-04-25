The Asian Badminton Championships start today and prepare for the Sudirman Cup. Five generals from Guangdong will attack- Sports

Original title: Asian Badminton Championships start today (quote)

Preparations for the Sudirman Cup Guangdong five generals attack (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Su Yun

The 2023 Asian Badminton Championships kicked off in Dubai on April 25. As the highest-level individual event in Asian badminton before the Olympic points competition, all teams sent their main players to play, and the Chinese team was even stronger. Sudirman Cup warm-up.

Before going to Dubai, most of the players had closed training at the Chengdu Shuangliu National Badminton Training Base for nearly a month, with six days of training a week. The next series of challenges: In addition to the Asian Championships, the Olympic Points Tournament will start in May, and the Sudirman Cup will also start, and the schedule will gradually become denser.

There are five players from Guangdong in the lineup for this expedition. Chen Qingchen is the well-deserved “first sister” of the women’s doubles. She and her partner Jia Yifan have been exempted from the game since they lost the All England Championship and have devoted themselves to preparing for the match. As the defending champions this time, their biggest opponent before advancing to the semi-finals will be the Japanese combination Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota. There is also a pair of young women’s doubles from Guangdong—the 52nd-ranked Li Yijing/Luo Xumin in the world. This 21-year-old pair of Guangzhou natives only started competing in the international arena in the second half of last year, and won their first adult championship in one fell swoop. ——Vietnam Badminton International Championship. This year, they qualified for the Thailand Badminton Masters and the Swiss Open. They have beaten the Indonesian team Kusuma/Amalia and last year’s runner-up in the finals, the Thai team Benyapa/Nutkahn. In this Asian Championships, what they need to improve is the ability to solve difficulties.

There are also two players from Guangdong in the men’s doubles. Guangzhou boy Liang Weikeng is the main player in the men’s doubles. He and Wang Chang are currently ranked seventh in the world in the men’s doubles. In addition, Ren Xiangyu from Dongguan continued to partner with Tan Qiang. These two pairs are both in the lower half of the men’s doubles in the Asian Championships, and their opponents in the first round are relatively weak. Teammates He Jiting/Zhou Haodong, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi are in the upper half. The former faced the No. 1 seed and the Indonesian combination Alfian/Adianto in the first round, and the signing luck was really bad.

Men’s singles Shi Yuqi will also face tough battles in the first round. He will meet Asian Games champion Jonathan. The women’s singles team is led by Chen Yufei, who will compete in the Asian Championships again after four years. Chen Yufei hopes that she will have good luck this time.