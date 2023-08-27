The best online casinos in Italy: the safest ones and how to choose them

The three rules to decipher the quality of an online casino in Italy

By doing a simple search on the net best online casinos in Italy, the most important virtual casino comparison sites, will provide results about the most diverse offers and endless promotions of bonuses and free spins of these gaming platforms, tested by industry experts. The user’s choice is thus facilitated as there are three golden rules to be sure that you are choosing an online casino, reliable and legitimated to operate on the Italian territory. Let’s find out which ones.

Logo and concession of the Customs and State Monopolies Agency

The first rule when accessing an online casino site is to check for the presence of the ADM logo. Normally, by law, it should be displayed on one of the four corners of each website screen, and be accompanied by messages inviting the user to play moderately and consciously. The most recently coined logo usually also indicates the authorization number that the Customs and State Monopolies Agency issues to operators in possession of the right requirements. If this information is not available on the sides of the logo, it must be placed at the bottom of the page, bearing the wording “conc. num.”, other times as “license”, other times as “authorization”.

Write to customer service and test the service

Online casinos that stand out for their quality also have excellent customer service, which is often multilingual. To verify its credibility, for example, it would be advisable to contact customer service for any doubt, analyzing response times, action criteria, and obviously the ability to solve the problem. To register on all regular ADM online casinos, you still need to send your personal data, which will be treated as sensitive data, observing the privacy rules.

Payment and Withdrawal Methods

The third criterion to enjoy a game of poker in peace at one of the many virtual tables, or a round of roulette, is to find out about the payment and withdrawal methods. If it is true that you play for pure fun, as the advertisements also remind you, it is also true that to take advantage of the welcome bonuses or promotions due to new members, it is necessary to indicate a payment method. At the time of doing this, there may be some unpleasant surprises, such as a withdrawal method different from the payment method, no e-wallet available, minimum limit too high, or vice versa, and other problems. For all these reasons, the third rule is useful for getting information on the site about the withdrawal conditions, the top-up conditions, and above all about which cards and electronic payment circuits are available. Online casinos in Italy: a driving sector in continuous growth In 2022, Italians produced a total expenditure of almost 20 billion euros related to online and offline gaming. Again according to Il Sole 24 Ore, in an article aimed at analyzing gambling in Italy, the Italian State of this figure, has collected a good 10 billion euros, which compared to 2021, translates into a growth of 22%. It is now clear that gambling in general was a sector on the rise, but that online gambling would become the real spearhead of this industry was not certain. In Italy, however, the sector is growing, in fact, gaming and online casinos represent the recreational choice of one Italian out of three. However, to understand the real potential of Italian online casinos, we need to consider how much this sector affects our country’s GDP, with rather important numbers. According to AgiproNews data, the online sector represents almost 0.8% of the national Gross Domestic Product, and in particular, the following are the masters: poker and blackjack, which, in just a few years, have gone from 969 million euros in of 2019, to the current 3.7 billion euros.