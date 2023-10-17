Home » The big comeback is coming! Now my season starts, reports the recovered Schick
Schick had been troubled by problems in the groin area for a long time. Even surgery did not solve his problems at first, but at the moment it looks like the striker, who scored twenty-four Bundesliga goals in the 2021/22 season, will be back soon. How soon? “The realistic goal is the match with Wolfsburg,” the author of eighteen national team goals indicated that he could easily appear on the pitch as early as Saturday.

And what’s more, in absolutely perfect health. “I feel very good. I finally don’t feel any pain like I have for the last year. I’m very happy about it,” rejoiced Schick, who also enjoys being involved in training units with the rest of the team, including other Czechs Adam Hložek and Matěj Kovář. “Individual training is something completely different. They help physically, but it’s extremely important to be on the pitch with others,” the Sparta Prague student surmises.

“I can’t wait to be back. Even though our game looks nice from the stands, I couldn’t be 100 percent happy just watching it,” recounted an elated Schick. “I have an injury that is one of the worst for footballers. I’m glad it’s finally behind me and I can focus on the future,” he continued.

However, he certainly does not have an easy way back into the starting line-up. Victor Boniface, Leverkusen’s summer signing, is still shining at the tip. The Nigerien scored the same number of goals in seven league matches and thanks to him, Bayer remains in first place in the table.

Schick, who last played in March’s round of 16 match at the Hungarian Ferencváros, will certainly not give his skin for nothing. All the more so because the hunger for football is more than noticeable from him after a long break. Which can be very good news, not only for the leader of the German league, but also for the Czech national team, which will have important matches in Poland and Moldova in November.

