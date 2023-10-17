ROAD TRANSPORT Entrepreneurs and drivers in the classroom to improve safety and approach to work – Current affairs

Entrepreneurs in the world of road transport want to improve the management of drivers by increasing good practices that take into account the fatigue and responsibility of their work, characterized by high levels of stress, to offer greater guarantees of safety in carrying out services to customers and also to society as a whole.

The Ethical Transport Approach association responds to this need by offering ad hoc psychological courses: the first took place on 5 September and another will follow shortly. Among the participants in the first session, which saw five companies in the classroom, was also the historic Messaggerie del Garda Group, among the first companies to also sign up to ETA precisely to communicate to the market the company’s scrupulous attention to human resources , in terms of both the quality of the skills of collaborators and employees and their ‘performance status’ in providing services behind the wheel.

MDG, founded in 1955, is today considered a leading player in the national and international transport of goods for third parties and in logistics. It declares 130 employees and collaborators, a fleet of 150 vehicles and 100,000 m2 of warehouse; transports everything within 48 hours maximum, throughout the world, and within 12 throughout Italy. Over 350,000 shipments made in a year and over 100,000 orders processed.

HR manager Rebecca Beschi, niece of President Mario Beschi, reports: “Messaggerie del Garda is strongly oriented towards commitment to Social Responsibility and respect for the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact. We are careful to maintain socially and ethically responsible behavior also to encourage our suppliers to manage human rights, the environment and safety. Therefore, we invest in the figure of the mission driver. For us, her role is fundamental even for our development strategies based on the personalization of services. We therefore accepted ETA’s proposal with conviction, with its decalogue, and participated in the course with senior figures and in the future we will offer ETA training to the same drivers”.