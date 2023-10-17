Home » This is what the founders are planning to do now
This is what the founders are planning to do now

When you recorded in January you reported 31,000 euros in sales for the past year. What has happened since then?
Diebold: A lot has happened, especially on the customer side. The Austrian Post has ordered 40,000 shipping bags from us, which are currently being produced. For example, we carry out test runs with Trigema and DPD. In total we now have around 30 customers who use our products. Including food delivery services, electronics retailers, fashion shops – everything is included. We are currently developing another box that is twice the size of the largest one so far. This is great for intralogistics or for shipping chilled food.
Morris Kurz: We also completed our IT platform during this time, which enables easy connection to well-known shop systems. This was a huge step for us because we can now take care of all the tracking for retail customers.

