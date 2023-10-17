Energy kick in the morning: That’s why you should have oatmeal for breakfast every morning

Oatmeal not only helps you lose weight, but also has an overall positive impact on the body. Find out what happens when you eat oatmeal for breakfast every morning for a month.

Oatmeal seems a bit bland at first glance. They are tasteless and therefore a bit boring.

However, there are many good reasons to give oatmeal a second chance. They can have very positive effects on everyday life.

This is how everyday life changes when you eat oatmeal every day

1. Oatmeal supports intuitive eating

At the beginning you may be a bit inexperienced standing in front of your own bowl of cereal. What’s supposed to go in there? Fruits, nuts, chocolate or something salty? Quite simply: whatever tastes good – and what you feel like – is allowed.

In the sweet version, oat flakes taste great with berries, grated apple and a little maple syrup. But the flakes are also convincing when served savory – for example with cottage cheese, tuna and tomatoes.

In general, you should try to eat intuitively, ideally starting with breakfast. This is how you satisfy your cravings before they mutate into cravings.

2. Hunger comes more slowly

A portion of oatmeal (approx. 50 grams) contains 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber and, with only 170 calories, is a really slimming filler.

When boiled with milk or water, they swell additionally and thus acquire a larger volume. Combined with natural yoghurt and fresh fruit, this creates a breakfast that will keep you going until lunch without breaking the calorie count.

3. It brings in routine

If you eat oatmeal for breakfast every day, you will quickly notice how quickly you get used to this meal and look forward to the culinary start to the day in the evening.

This ensures that a quick visit to the bakery around the corner, where unhealthy snacks and sweets tempt you, will become increasingly rare in the future.

If you have to go particularly quickly in the morning, overnight oats, i.e. oat flakes that are prepared in a suitable container in the evening, are a good alternative to get a healthy breakfast even under time pressure.

4. Your digestion adapts

The high fiber content of oat flakes stimulates digestion and thus boosts the metabolism – a change will be noticeable after just a few days. A warm oatmeal in particular clears up your stomach, warms you from the inside and gives you a pleasantly filling feeling.

Regular breakfast not only gets your digestion going, but also puts you in a healthy rhythm.

This helps prevent bloating and constipation.

5. You won’t want to miss the energy you get from breakfast.

If you start the day with oatmeal every morning for a month, croissants, bagels and other favorite dishes will quickly lose their appeal, because in terms of taste, these classics on the breakfast table cannot keep up with the varied and colorful Superbowls.

However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t serve something classic at the weekend – after all, a balanced diet should offer enough variety.

You have to try the recipe: Overnight Oats with Oranges

Prepare the evening before, let it sit overnight and enjoy in the morning. Overnight oats are the perfect breakfast for all late risers.

Ingredients:

3 THE oatmeal

0,5 Banana

150 g Natural yoghurt

120 g lowfat quark

2 THE Milch (3,5 % Fett)

1 TL Honig

little Orange

Preparation:

Place the oat flakes in a bowl or glass (approx. 250 ml capacity). Cut the banana into slices and layer over the oatmeal. Mix yogurt, low-fat quark, milk and honey and pour over the oatmeal-banana mixture. Cover the container with foil and place in the refrigerator overnight. The next morning, peel the orange and cut it into small pieces. Pour over the muesli.

