The Big Lotto 1 form is heating up significantly this year. Saturday night, pay attention to these 3 hot codes_Lottery_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com

Big lottery 1 form heats up significantly this year

On the evening of May 31st, Beijing time, the 23061st lottery of the Sports Lottery, the current lottery numbers are: 07 11 21 30 32 in the front area and 05 07 in the back area. It is worth noting that the issuance of 2 heavy numbers in the front area has once again aroused heated discussions among lottery players, and the frequency of 2 heavy numbers this year has quietly increased.

For lottery players, heavy numbers have always been one of the necessary conditions for lottery selection, and the trend of heavy numbers has also attracted the attention of lottery players. However, the editor found through back-checking the data that the trend of heavy numbers has quietly picked up recently. In the 10 draws of 043-052, 2 heavy numbers appeared in 5 times, and a total of 10 times have been drawn this year.

Summary of lottery numbers drawn on June 3

The trend of heavy numbers in the front area is obviously heating up. Which numbers should we pay attention to in the next issue? The next draw of the lottery is on June 3. Historically, the lottery has only had 6 draws on this day. The editor sorted out the 6 numbers and found that the hottest number was 05 18 21 which was drawn 3 times , Lottery players can pay more attention when selecting numbers.

In terms of number selection in the next issue, we can see from the above table that the two forms of consecutive numbers and double numbers in the front area are still worthy of attention. In addition, due to the popularity of heavy numbers, the bonus numbers with diagonal numbers also need to be fortified. Perhaps the next The double numbers, consecutive numbers, and diagonal consecutive numbers in the pre-period area may appear at the same time. In the back area, the small and big combination has released 4 of the last 5 issues, and it is necessary to pay attention to the appearance of the whole small combination on Saturday night.

Of course, these numbers are just a reference for us when judging the prize numbers. The digital lottery is still a random game in the final analysis. We also hope that lottery friends do not bet blindly and maintain a rational and entertaining mentality.

(lucky star)