BMW does not sell cars to engage in “water sideline business”? BMW and yacht manufacturer Tyde launched the ultra-luxury yacht “The Icon”, the hull will not emit waves or vibrations, and the all-electric silent sailing technology shocked foreign media

During the previous Cannes Film Festival, BMW unveiled the new water vehicle “The Icon” jointly created with the boat manufacturer Tyde in the port area of ​​southern France. According to foreign media reports, The Icon has a total length of 13.15 meters, is equipped with two 100 kW electric motors, and is powered by six BMW i3 batteries.

The Icon uses “Foiling technology” to propel the yacht at high speed, almost silently when driving, and does not generate waves or vibrations. The cruising range exceeds 50 nautical miles (about 100 kilometers), and the hydrofoil structure allows the hull to glide smoothly at a maximum speed of 30 knots (55 km/h).

With a hull made of giant glass and a lightweight structure, The Icon is designed to be a social gathering place in any port, with swivel seats and a touch-enabled tablet inside the cabin. In the middle of the deck, the command station features an iDrive-style control panel, voice control and a 6K high-resolution 32-inch display screen with a Dolby Atmos system sound system for excellent sound quality. BMW even invited Hollywood soundtrack master Hans Zimmer (Hans Zimmer) to make a soundtrack, so that passengers can enjoy the water travel comfortably. At present, BMW has not released detailed sales information about The Icon. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the follow-up news.

