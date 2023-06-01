the seized lots – QuiFinanza

On Saturday 27 May, the Ministry of Health ordered a maxi seizure of pasta from supermarketsrecalling several lots reported for the risk of the presence of allergens.

There are five withdrawals communicated in a single day.

Ravioli withdrawn from the supermarket due to the possible presence of allergens

One of the warnings published by the Ministry of Health concerns i Meat ravioli from Raviolificio Dei Cas. The packs reported for the risk of the presence of allergens are:

Production lot 010108 – 010113 – 010127

Manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE

Manufacturer Pastificio Fantasia SRL, via dell’Industria 8/10, 23883 Brivio LC

Weight 250 grams

In this specific case it is a precautionary recall for incorrect labeling alert with possible presence of traces of pistachio allergen of the mortadella ingredient. The products purchased, with expiry date/TMC from 18-07-2023 to 02-08-2023 must not be consumed but brought back to the place of purchase.

Pasta withdrawn from supermarkets: maxi recall from the ministry

The recalls published by the Ministry of Health also involved other packs of pasta. Specifically, the possible presence of allergens have also been reported Casoncelli of the Fantasia Srl pasta factory:

Production lot 010108 – 010122

Manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE

Headquarters of the manufacturing plant Via dell’Industria 8/10, 23883 Brivio LC

Weight 250 grams

Again it is about precautionary recall for incorrect labeling alertalways for the possible presence of traces of pistachio allergen of the mortadella ingredient. The product, if purchased, must not be consumed but returned to the shop where the sale took place, the packages subject to collection bear an expiry date from 18-07-2023 to 02-08-2023.

To this report are added the packs of:

Casoncelli Speal Pastificio Fantasia Srl production lot 010121, manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE, production plant location via dell’Industria 8/10 – 23883 Brivio (LC), expiry date 16-06-2023, weight 1,000 grams

production lot 010121, manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE, production plant location via dell’Industria 8/10 – 23883 Brivio (LC), expiry date 16-06-2023, weight 1,000 grams Meat squares Pastificio Fantasia Srl production batch 010113, manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE, production plant location via dell’Industria 8/10 – 23883 Brivio (LC), expiry date from 23-07-2023 to 02-08-2023, weight 250 grams;

production batch 010113, manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE, production plant location via dell’Industria 8/10 – 23883 Brivio (LC), expiry date from 23-07-2023 to 02-08-2023, weight 250 grams; Quadrucci with meat Pastificio Fantasia Srlproduction batch 010113, manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE, production plant location via dell’Industria 8/10 – 23883 Brivio (LC), weight 250 grams, expiry date from 23-07-2023 to 02-08 -2023.

In these three references (also all precautionary), the warnings of the Ministry of Health report “incorrect labeling alert with possible presence of traces of pistachio allergen of the mortadella ingredient”.

The reports from the Ministry of Health are frequent and up-to-date, for example, we have already reported: the withdrawal of various packs of ready-to-eat and packaged Ragù, the maxi seizure of cheeses (also sold to the public) and cases of contaminated meat withdrawn from the trade.

Allergens not reported on the label: the risks

Incorrect labeling regarding the possible presence or confirmed presence of an allergen in a product (whether it is food or anything else), does not involve particular risks for those who are not allergic.

For some people though, certain foods can trigger one severe allergic reaction, which is a medical condition in which their immune system mistakenly responds as it would to danger. The proteins in foods that trigger allergic reactions are known as food allergens. Around 220 million people worldwide suffer from food allergies, often severe enough to lead to anaphylactic shock.

Therefore, reporting the presence of possible food allergens is increasingly important for food processors and producers, because the product they then sell can represent a serious health hazard.

The organs usually affected by an allergic reaction are: the skin and the respiratory, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular systems. There is no cure for food allergies, although research is underway to develop vaccines against severe allergic reactions. Avoid foods that cause allergic reactionstherefore, remains at the moment the only way to prevent them.