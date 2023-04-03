Original title: The biggest contributor to the Lakers’ victory over the Rockets is not thick eyebrows, their dominance is obviously better than thick eyebrows

On April 3rd, Beijing time, the Rockets lost to the Lakers 109:134 at home, giving the Lakers 3 consecutive victories. In the 3 matches this season, the Rockets achieved a record of 1 win and 2 losses.

In this game, the Lakers scored 40 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocks. They were the players with the most points on the field, but the biggest contributor to the Lakers’ victory was not the thick eyebrows, but James. In this game, James scored 18 points and 10 rebounds The triple-double data of 11 assists, the plus-minus value during his presence was as high as +23.

In this game, it is understandable that the Rockets could not prevent thick eyebrows. Shen Jing played against thick eyebrows. Whether it was foot movement speed, body shape, or strength confrontation, they were obviously not as good as thick eyebrows. In addition, Shen Jing was not good at defense. It is also reasonable for the defensive end to be overwhelmed by thick eyebrows.

For this reason, Silas once used Jabari Smith Jr. to face the thick eyebrows. Jabari Smith Jr.’s confrontation ability was even worse, and his defensive experience was even less. This prompted Smith to often commit fouls during his presence on the court and was scored 2+ by the thick eyebrows many times. 1.

The best players for the Rockets to match up with the thick eyebrows are Boban and Tate, but Boban’s foot movement is not good, and he is easy to be targeted. The position ability is not bad, but he missed the game due to a truce due to injury. The thick eyebrows are the unsolvable point of the Rockets and the defensive weakness of the Rockets.

So, the Rockets’ defense against James was a failure, so how did James dismantle the Rockets’ defense?

In this game, James' personal offensive efficiency was not high. He made 1 of 7 three-pointers, 7 of 11 two-pointers, and 8 of 18 shots in the game. James completely dismantled the Rockets' defensive weakness, and hit the Rockets' pain points on the offensive end. By rebounding in the backcourt, or passing a long pass to a fast-break teammate from an opponent's mistake, James has poor offensive and defensive conversion against the Rockets, and the Rockets have poor offensive and defensive conversion. This season has been very bad. James has found the Rockets' defensive pain points. James holds the ball in a high position. By reading the game, playing the air cut after the pick-and-roll of his teammates many times, and the back run after the pick-and-roll, and using his teammates as the axis, James himself scored down. With such a tactical arrangement and such a style of play, the Rockets used pick-and-roll cuts and rolls in the game against the Warriors, and the Rockets' defensive communication and defensive focus were not good. This time, James once again targeted the Rockets players' poor off-ball defense, poor defensive communication, poor pick-and-roll defense, and poor defensive response after the opponent's complex tactics. When James fully mobilized his teammates, mobilized Rui Hachimura's size, bullied the Rockets' inside size, mobilized Reeves' breakthrough with the ball, and counterattacked with fast breaks, the Lakers offense became more like a whole. And James' personal offense also disassembled the Rockets' defense infinitely. James was facing James in the whole game. James beat Martin through mid-range and long-range shots many times. When Smith switched to defend James, James used strength to fight and crush Smith. , James beat Shen Jing through speed and breakthrough, James infinitely magnified the disadvantage of the opponent, showing extremely high emotional intelligence and golf intelligence. See also Qatar World Cup｜Serbia coach Stojkovic: Mistakes are fatal and good games are lost-Sports-中工网 Through the Rockets' defense, James' excellent game reading ability and extremely high ball quotient are brought out. When he played very easily, he was able to hit the Rockets' weakness. More importantly, James completely mobilized his teammates. The team is more integrated, and James' passes and assists can basically form excellent scoring opportunities, depending on whether his teammates can seize it. This is James playing with an injury. This is the 38-year-old James. There are basically no signs of degradation, and the individual offense and the team are connected, so the sense of balance is extremely good. More importantly, James' rhythm and James The feeling of being on the court can infinitely magnify the characteristics of teammates, and can also target the opponent's weaknesses and weaknesses. This kind of James is really too strong. Through this game, the top 4 teams in the Western Conference should not want to play the Lakers in the first round. James' dominance and ability to read the game will undoubtedly make opponents very afraid of the future playoffs and even the playoffs.

