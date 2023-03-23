Kovář is currently in great shape, Sparta won the last seven league games in a row with him in goal and reached the top of the Fortuna league table, now he has the same points as the first Slavia. So does he face a tougher shift in the national team, which does not go into any of the matches as a favorite? “It’s specific here, you see each other no more than once every two or three months. In addition, each player is used to something a little different from his team. That’s why it’s really important to communicate with each other. Otherwise, I don’t think that there is any big difference between the national team and the club,” assessed the goalkeeper, visiting Letná from the famous Manchester United.

Quality organization of the defense will also be necessary due to the absence of his teammate from the club, Martin Vitík. The 20-year-old stopper was the basic building block of the “twenty-one” defense throughout the qualification, but this time he was included in the A-team nomination for the first time by coach Jaroslav Šilhavý “It is a loss for us, but he deserved it for his performance. We have quality players who can do it It’s mainly good that it can be seen that even the players of the 21st team can move to the A team,” Kovář also alluded to another trio of youngsters (Matěj Jurásek, David Jurásek, Tomáš Čvančara) who were “stolen” by Šilhavý from the U21 national team.

Does Kovář, who was named among the substitutes for the matches against Poland and Moldova, see the permeability between the individual units as a significant motivation for further work? “It’s always great to represent your country, whether it’s the U21s or the national team. I will always be happy if they call me up,” the native of Uherské Hradiště showed that he values ​​his time in the national team. See also Milan, Hernandez and Giroud embrace Milanello again. It's a race against time for Salernitana