Sports

Juric after Monza-Turin: "Deserved victory"

Juric after Monza-Turin: “Deserved victory”

The coach speaks: “Congratulations to the players, who responded well after a difficult week”

Ivan Juric can smile: his Torino managed a complicated debut on the pitch at the ambitious Monza very well and the victory was never in question. “I have to congratulate the boys – comments the Torino coach – because it was a difficult week. I think the victory is deserved, I am very satisfied”.

IMMEDIATELY DECISIVE

“In his first 45 ‘in the grenade, Miranchuk immediately left his mark.” Miranchuk – continues Juric – was released with a muscle strain. There is a lot of work to be done, especially in the defensive phase, but I am satisfied. The boys are committed and have been attentive to the maximum “.

SU LUKIC

Juric then talks about Sasa Lukic, a grenade captain who did not leave with the team for Monza and who would have asked the club not to count on him: “We need to understand why a boy, who is a piece of bread, is here after 6 years a gesture like that. I wonder how you can afford to get to a situation like this and a gesture like this. It’s a serious thing. Now they have to see what is best for society. I can’t go into the matter. a matter between the player and the club “.

August 13 – 11:56 pm

© breaking latest news

