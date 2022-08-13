Ivan Juric can smile: his Torino managed a complicated debut on the pitch at the ambitious Monza very well and the victory was never in question. “I have to congratulate the boys – comments the Torino coach – because it was a difficult week. I think the victory is deserved, I am very satisfied”.

“In his first 45 ‘in the grenade, Miranchuk immediately left his mark.” Miranchuk – continues Juric – was released with a muscle strain. There is a lot of work to be done, especially in the defensive phase, but I am satisfied. The boys are committed and have been attentive to the maximum “.

SU LUKIC

—

Juric then talks about Sasa Lukic, a grenade captain who did not leave with the team for Monza and who would have asked the club not to count on him: “We need to understand why a boy, who is a piece of bread, is here after 6 years a gesture like that. I wonder how you can afford to get to a situation like this and a gesture like this. It’s a serious thing. Now they have to see what is best for society. I can’t go into the matter. a matter between the player and the club “.