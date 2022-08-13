Source title: 108 streets and alleys in the old city quietly “change their faces”, revealing the most beautiful skyline, Huairou street and alley communities improve their appearance and temperament

Recently, 108 streets and alleys in the old city of Huairou have quietly changed their faces. Various weak current cables, monitoring lines, traffic signal lines, etc., which were cluttered and intertwined above the streets and alleys, have been centrally managed, and the most beautiful skyline has been displayed above the streets and alleys. The change is due to the rectification project of overhead wires for communication weak current cables on both sides of streets and lanes in the old city that Huairou District carried out in order to implement “creating the city for the people and benefiting the people”. Fudong 1 is a street that connects Huairou Fuqian Street and Houheng Street, two important lateral roads, and it is also a demonstration street for this land remediation. “The renovation of the back streets and alleys started as early as 2017, but this alley is a typical small urban village. Although the roads have been repaired and the environment has been beautified, the sky is still densely covered with ‘spider webs’, which not only affects the appearance of the city, but also There are potential safety hazards.” Yu Mei, deputy director of the Urban and Rural Road Construction Management Center of the Huairou District Urban Management Committee, said bluntly. The renovation project started in March this year and was completed not long ago. After rectification, the weak current cables in the streets were relocated to the ground. Including the one in Fudong, the weak current cables of 22 streets and alleys in Longshan Street, Quanhe Street and Huairou Town have been relocated to the land, and 86 streets and alleys have adopted a standardized way of sorting out the communication on both sides. Rectify the overhead lines of weak current cables. The laying of cables is “uniform”, and the “look” and “temperament” of the streets are immediately highlighted. Yu Mei said that this year is the final year of the new three-year campaign to refine and improve the environment of Beijie alleys in Huairou District. 15 Beijie alleys and 1 Fulebeili area will be rectified during the year. Hardware facilities have been upgraded, and software services have to keep up. The reporter noticed that in this 300-meter street, staff members wearing orange vests patrolled back and forth from time to time. 10 categories of problems, such as occupation, damage to public facilities, and piles in corridors. “Everyone who finds point problems can report them to the party organization of their unit, and then upload them to the district volunteer service exchange group. The relevant responsible departments will claim them in the group, and the unclaimed point problems will be pushed by the district civilization practice center to the district city office. Coordinated disposal. By integrating the original mechanisms of "double registration" of in-service party members and community (village) grid management, Huairou District has innovated the "five members" this year – more than 23,000 volunteers served as civilized city propagandists, "front three" We include "cleaners", civilized traffic guides, field testers of Chuangcheng, and civilized practice grid members. Everyone goes to the street, at the intersection, in front of the store, into the community, and into the building door, focusing on the shortcomings and weaknesses of Chuangcheng to carry out voluntary services . Relying on this working mechanism, the water seepage problem of the carport in Zhaolongju Community, Longshan Street has been effectively solved. According to Li Shuling, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Neighborhood Committee of Longhu New Village Community, Zhaolongju Community was built in 1995, with 4 buildings and 180 households. Due to its close proximity to the Danzi Mountain, in the rainy season, the rainwater on the mountain flows to the community, and it is very easy to produce stagnant water. This year, the Chuangcheng field assessor found this hidden danger after he went to work for inspection and immediately reported it to the community. The community then contacted the street to renovate the road behind the carport, and installed rainwater grates. The problem is completely solved. “Chuangcheng field assessors are composed of district people’s congress representatives, district CPPCC members, Chuangcheng staff and other forces. They inspect problems and solve problems in the form of ‘hand-picking’.” Meng Jimin introduced that civilized city propagandists are mainly responsible for regulating and guiding the Civilized parking, littering and other behaviors; the “three guarantees in front of the door” cleaners are held by the store owners. They must not only take the initiative to maintain their “door face” environment, but also guide customers to participate in the protection of hygiene in front of the door; civilized traffic guidance Members mainly maintain order at intersections; civilized practice grid members return to the community to facilitate their work. The “five members” played an important role in promoting the governance of the streets and alleys. Since the “five members” took up their posts on May 30, they have found a total of 42,522 urban management problems, and all problems were dealt with immediately. Among them, the district-level volunteer service WeChat group solved 123 problems, and the settlement rate was 100%.

