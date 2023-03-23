Status: 03/23/2023 7:26 p.m Massive warning strike on Monday: The trade unions ver.di and EVG want to bring large parts of public transport to a standstill at the beginning of the Easter holidays, and there is also a strike in Lower Saxony.

This affects travelers and commuters in particular. “There will be severe delays throughout Germany, including the transport services in all the areas mentioned,” said ver.di and the railway and transport union EVG on Thursday. The warning strikes affect the long-distance, regional and S-Bahn traffic of Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies. Deutsche Bahn announced that it would stop long-distance traffic nationwide on Monday. Even in regional traffic, “mostly no trains will run,” the group announced on Thursday. According to ver.di, Lower Saxony is also affected by the warning strike in local public transport. “This strike day will have a massive impact,” said ver.di boss Frank Werneke. The labor dispute begins at midnight from Sunday to Monday and ends at midnight on Monday evening.

VIDEO: Pros and Cons: How justified is the wave of strikes (03/22/2023) (2 Min)

Üstra buses and trains do not run on Monday

The Üstra announced on Thursday that on Monday from 3 a.m. to the end of the day neither buses nor trains will run in Hanover. According to a statement, there will also be restrictions with the Regiobus bus company. The local trains are not affected by the warning strike. Parallel to the warning strike, the unions are calling on their members to demonstrate. In Hanover, an EVG demo train is to start at 10 a.m. at the Üstra depot. A joint rally will then take place on the town square at Goseriede, as ver.di and EVG announced on Thursday in Hanover.

Flights are probably cancelled: all airports except Berlin are affected

According to the unions, civil service workers, ground handling workers and aviation security workers are called on to go on warning strikes at airports. According to ver.di, this affects employees at all German commercial airports except Berlin. With the actions, the union wants to increase the pressure on employers in collective bargaining. The third round of negotiations with the federal government and local authorities begins on Monday. Together with the civil servants’ association dbb, the union for the public sector is demanding 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros more wages.

Collective bargaining: EVG demands twelve percent more wages

At the end of February, EVG began negotiations with Deutsche Bahn and around 50 other railway companies. She demands at least 650 euros more wages. In terms of higher wages, she is aiming for an increase of twelve percent with a term of the collective agreement of twelve months.

Further information The unions EVG and ver.di want to paralyze large parts of the country. Long-distance, regional and local transport as well as airports are affected. (03/23/2023) more Employees of many municipal hospitals in Lower Saxony are also stopping work today. (03/23/2023) more In many places, daycare centers, savings banks and libraries were closed. Waste collectors did not pick up the garbage again. (03/16/2023) more