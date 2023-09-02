Home » the Blues in eighth after their victory against Israel
the Blues in eighth after their victory against Israel

the Blues in eighth after their victory against Israel

The French volleyball team won three sets to zero against Israel (25-21, 29-27, 25-17), Saturday September 2 in Tel Aviv, during the third day of the phase of Euro groups. The Blues signed, after their initial successes against Turkey (3 sets to 0) and Portugal (3 to 1), a third victory in as many matches synonymous with qualification for the round of 16 of the competition.

Co-organizer with Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Italy, Israel, a small volleyball nation, had nevertheless succeeded in its previous matches in overcoming Greece and then Romania, each time at the end of the five sets. This time, and despite the support of its public, the Israelis, although eye-catching in the second set, ended up suffering the law of the reigning Olympic champions.

France, coached by Andrea Giani, still have two pool matches to play, Monday (4 p.m.) against Romania and Tuesday (4 p.m.) against Greece. The opportunity for the Italian coach to review the squad before attacking the knockout matches.

