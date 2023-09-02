NexiGo Aurora Pro New Ultra Short Throw 4K Triple Laser Projector

While the back-of-the-room projection sector seems to be vegetating, the ultra-short-throw sector is teeming with new features (speakers and products). Awol, Bomaker and now NexiGo come to add their names to the already older Formovie, Hisense, Xiaomi or even Xgimi. This competition focuses on triple laser solutions and it has already claimed a victim with the disappearance of Vava who preferred to throw in the towel. You will notice that I hardly name any of the classic brands (Acer, BenQ, Epson, JVC, LG, Optoma, Sony and ViewSonic) because none of them offer triple laser UST projectors. Only BenQ has a triple laser in the box (V5000i) but with HDR10+ compatibility and not Dolby Vision (it’s already a start) and I’m not forgetting Samsung and its LSP9T (tested on this blog).

The Chinese brands benefit from a technological lead in this segment and I can say that they have mastered their subject when I see the image quality delivered by the Formovie Theater. In the current market situation, after having tested almost all the available offer, I can conclude that the best results in the field of image dynamics (contrast and brightness ratio) are obtained with ALPD laser solutions (as on the Formovie Theatre).

This is good because NexiGo, this new player, has equipped its 4K triple laser projector with an ALPD 4.0 block. This is the Aurora Pro.

This model is launched through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter which is due to end at the beginning of October 2023. The launch price is set at $1699 excluding VAT.

This is a DLP projector with 4K emulation thanks to Texas Instruments XPR processing (0.47″ DMD). The ultra-short-throw optical block offers a throw ratio of 0.233:1. 2400 lumens maximum with 3000:1 native contrast.

The Aurora pro is HDR10/HGL (static metadata) and Dolby Vision (dynamic) compatible. 3D nostalgics will be happy to read that it is 3D Ready with DLP-Link glasses. It is an all-in-one projector that has media functions and an Android OS. Its 2x15W sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD. Internal video processing includes frame interpolation to eradicate judder (MEMC). Its 3 HDMI 2.1 sockets also support 4K signals at 120hz with a lag reduction option thanks to a dedicated game mode.

The brand highlights colorimetric fidelity right out of the box “with a deltaE deviation of less than 1″.

Here is a summary of the main features:

You know that I really appreciate ultra-short-throw laser projectors, so it was only natural that I asked for a test copy from this young brand, which responded favorably. I should therefore be able to offer you a complete test bench of this new reference.

