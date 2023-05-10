Home » The boy from the refugee camp
Sports

The boy from the refugee camp

by admin
The boy from the refugee camp

Msometimes you wonder if Real Madrid isn’t overdoing it with the short passes with their own goalkeeper, with the controlled build-up in their own penalty area. And then you rub your eyes in amazement. Like the 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. The play began before Madrid were 1-0 at goalkeeper Courtois and ended at the other end with a goal from Vinícius. A wonderful interaction between old and young, between experience and youthful cheek, between Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga.

Right-back Carvajal had thrown in Rüdiger, who played to Courtois. The Belgian in Real’s goal briefly continued to play on Alaba on the left, and then suddenly everything happened at lightning speed. Alaba matched Camavinga, who played three opponents in a one-two with Modric and then had a clear path. The Frenchman had a close footing with the ball, Bernardo Silva couldn’t keep up. A cross pass to Vinícius in front of the opposing penalty area, who took off and scored.

Not all of his scenes resulted in a goal, but Camavinga had plenty that night. Before the game, the only 20-year-old Frenchman was considered one of the sore points at Real Madrid, as inexperienced and a bit careless, but he still had to replace the injured left-back Mendy. With a somewhat bouncing running style, he always seems a little impetuous, the ponytail at the back of his head flies wildly through the area, and with his muscles of a sprinter he has become synonymous with the term “Energía” so often used by Ancelotti.

See also  Soccer player Beverly Ranger celebrates her 70th birthday

“He learns very quickly”

Camavinga kept his side tight. Bernardo Silva bit his teeth on him, the Frenchman repeatedly blocked his attempts to cross. During a longer treatment break for Gündogan (after a violent collision with Rüdiger) in the middle of the first half, Ancelotti also encouraged his youngest player on the field to behave more offensively when in possession of the ball. The speech became a kind of “time-out”, but became one of the key moments of the game.

After that, Real played less defensively and caused City significantly more problems in building up the game. “Camavinga learns very quickly,” Ancelotti said afterwards in front of journalists. However, he withheld the fact that the Frenchman was also involved in the goal. After winning the ball in the left-back position, he played a long ball diagonally down the middle, which Rodrygo could barely control and lost to Rodri. De Bruyne then equalized.

You may also like

Formula 1: Sky must act – this is...

Remco Evenepoel falls due to a dog: moments...

Ragusa at the 3×3 A1 women’s tournament in...

Koo Zihao: Continue to work hard in the...

VILLACIDRO SKYRACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Owner Mansueto gives 16 million for new stadium

The week of the derby begins in Milan

Champions League: Haaland’s father taken out of the...

Modena-Bari: the Biris, the Mollo and dreams of...

A dog brings down Evenepoel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy