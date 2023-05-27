The Bull knocks Spice out with a four-of-a-kind

The Bull liquidates the Spezia practice by trimming them 4 goals. Ricci, Ilic and Karamoh networks. Salernitana wins 3-2 in the final phase of the match. Great second half by Sousa’s team that conquers the victory in front of their own fans. The locals evened the score with Candreva’s free-kick then, taking advantage of Zeegelaar’s double yellow card, placed the winning shot with Ekong, ex of the match.

Spezia-Turin 0-4

Il Torino he doesn’t stop anymore, he wins the fourth consecutive away game with large scores and trouble the Spice who now risks overtaking in fourth from last place by the Verona which hosts tomorrow Empoli. At the Peak ends 0-4 for i grenadecynical in finding the advantage in the first half on an episode and then able to spread in the second half in the moment of greatest effort from the hosts. Juric’s team however dangerous throughout the game, in which it also includes a crossbar and a post. At the end of the game Semplici gathers the team in a circle in midfield and then under the curve, but now salvation no longer depends on him. Turin continues the race towards the eighth place that could be worth Europe. Juric chooses an offensive formation with Rodriguez in the defensive trio and Vojvoda external left, forward Miranchuk and Vlasic in support of Sanabria. Spezia instead presents itself with the same eleven that beat Milan two weeks ago: Amian fifth on the right and Gas alongside Nzola, awarded at the start of the game for 100 games in the white shirt. The first emotion comes from Turin with a long-range shot by Miranchuk that hits the crossbar (14′) after a deflection by Ampadu. It is played in the first real summer heat of the year: the guests keep the ball a little longer, Spezia relies above all on long balls. It takes an episode to unlock it and this propitiates Singo, who in the 24th minute anticipates Reca with a corner kick and finds an unfortunate deflection of Wisniewski who directs the ball to the corner to the left of Dragowski. In the 36th minute the Var cancels a penalty for Spezia due to a touch of the hand by Gyasi. Tempers become tense in the stands and Juric calls the race director to report the insults received by the distinct sector. Game stopped for a couple of minutes. Semplici brings Spezia back on the pitch with two new midfielders, Zurkowski and Agudelo, but it is Torino who immediately go close to doubling their lead with Vojvoda who hits the post with a shot from outside (47′) on which Dragowski would not have arrived. Torino defended well and so Semplici launched the 4-3-3 with Verde in place of Ampadu. The result, however, is that the team stretches and leaves many spaces, in which Ricci (72′) and Ilic (76′) creep in to close the accounts. Nzola scores the goal with seven from the end, but the goal is canceled by the Var for an offside by Esposito. Instead, adjust Karamoh’s in full recovery.

Salernitana-Udinese 3-2

For the Salernitana the match with Udinese is a party-salvation, after the conquest two days before the conclusion of the championship of the mathematical certainty of being able to play next season, for the third consecutive year, in Serie A. With the Friulians ends 3-2 with a goal by Troost-Ekong on the wire, at the last minute of added time, thanks to a comeback that Paulo Sosa’s team achieved after going two goals down in the first half. Salernitana has been unbeaten at home for six days, while Udinese have lost their last four away games. Paulo Sousa completely changes the team compared to the last match played and drawn last week in Rome with the Giallorossi. Gyomber and Daniliuc are out due to suspension, Dia is out due to injury, as is Lovato, who was forced to surrender during the warm-up and replaced by Bronn. Sottil lines up Thauvin behind the Nestorovski point and square Seagull on the left side of the field instead of amenities, disqualified. The match is substantially balanced and is played at a low pace at least in the first phase, until the result remains level. Around half an hour into the first half of the game, however, Udinese strikes with a deadly one-two and in five minutes reaches the double lead. On 25′ Zeegelaar strikes Fiorillowhich it replaces today Ochoa, taking advantage of an assist from Lovric. On 30′ the doubling comes thanks to Nestorovski who deflects a pass from Pereyra from the right side of the pitch onto the net. Salernitana pours into attack in search of a goal that arrives in the 43rd minute. Candreva from the left serves the ball to the Cypriot who starts a round shot that goes into the top corner. In the second half Paulo Sousa replaced immediately Botheim con Bradaric and the grenade offensive maneuvers become more concrete. Precisely following a foul on the edge of the penalty area against the Croatian, Salernitana equalized in the 11th minute. Mozzocchi touches the ball and Candreva sends it behind Silvestri. Udinese poured into attack again in search of victory, but first Beto and then Arslan missed two easy chances. The game goes on without too many jolts until the final convulsive. With four minutes to go Zeegelaar was sent off for a second yellow card and grenades smelling of possible victory poured into the attack. The determination of Paulo Sousa’s team is rewarded at the last moment of recovery. On a Sambia cross from the left, Troost-Ekong bursts in front of Silvestri and deflects the ball into the net. There’s no better way for the home team to celebrate safety in front of their home crowd.