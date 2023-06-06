The cake of the five glasses can be made by anyone

Even if you don’t know how to cook, the cake (or cake) is very easy to make

if you want to prepare a very simple cake, without many complications and with a most attractive flavorwe present you the recipe for the cake of the five glasses. Although many know it as ‘cake’ or ‘cake’, it is actually a sponge cake, but made without eggs.

Below you will find the ingredients and how to prepare this dessert with which you will win over your guests.

How to make the cake or cake of the five glasses

A glass of milk (vegetable can also be).

A glass of vegetable oil.

A glass of white sugar (it can also be brown sugar).

A glass of cornmeal.

A glass of common wheat flour.

A tablespoon of chemical yeast.

Lemon zest or vanilla extract to add flavor.

First, Mix the milk with the oil and sugar until everything is completely diluted; then add the cornmeal and the common wheat flour (in this order), beating until smooth. Finally, add chemical yeast and vanilla extractand if you wish, contribute lemon zest.

Once the mix is ​​ready, place it in a greased and floured mold and bake for approximately 50 minutes at 180 degrees. It is so simple and requires so few ingredients!