Hurghada 2023 | Info | Holy

Hurghada represents the real wealth of Egypt and is located in the eastern part of the country, on the Red Sea. This sea is often called “sea ​​with seven colors“. New hotels are constantly being built, and in combination with the local lifestyle, they are the true image of this very popular resort.

Hurghada is an ideal place for those who like to dive, whether amateur or professional. The only dilemma that tourists have is when is the ideal time to go to Hurghada? The answer is: all year round!

Hurghada is attractive to tourists throughout the calendar year. Winters are warm and summers are extreme with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. There is a wind that changes the impression and does not convey the feeling of extreme heat even though the temperature shows so.

The warmest part of the year is between June and September, and the coldest is from November to February. Summer temperatures reach 40 degrees, sometimes a degree or two above that. At night, the temperature is around 28 degrees, and precipitation is very rare.

