The captain of the youth national team exchanged Slavia for a club co-owned by the F1 pilot

Hockey talent Tomáš Poletín flew out of his native nest for the first time. The captain of the Czech national team exchanged his mother Slavia for the Pelicans from Lahti in Finland, i.e. for a club co-owned by Formula 1 pilot Valtteri Bottas. In his step into the unknown, the 16-year-old forward was also supported by his older brother Michal, who wore the jerseys of five extra-league clubs during his career. “I have to work on skating the most, they should teach me the best in Finland,” promises the teenager from his first foreign engagement.

