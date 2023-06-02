The challenge of “Sport & Surroundings”: an oasis of reflection in the frenzy of Roman radios

Anyone who follows the soccerwill have heard at least once of the radio ROMAN. As if they were a single entity, which he regurgitates frantically shouted background, indiscretions, controversies, shouts. Obviously always themed Roma and the Lazio: these days everything is a Mourinho stay or go, lot buy or sell. And then it happens, suddenly, to end up in an oasis in the forest of loud debates. To stop and be able to listen to the reading of “L’eugio della pippa“, short text signed by Sandro Onofri, writer, journalist and poet. “Blowjobs are heroicnever give up the class number, that they know impossible for their abilities and yet they chase maybe for lifetime“, wrote Onofri. The attempt at transmission is also heroic Sports & Surroundings: build a space for reflection and thedeepening sporty in the restlessness of the Roman radios. “Another radio is possible,” they say Nicholas Cilento, Amedeo Santicchia e Massimo Filipponi, who have taken up and are winning this challenge. To listen to them just tune in every day from 16 and 18 on Radio New Sound Level.

The challenge is twofold. On the one hand break the football taboo and broaden your gaze to all the sports: from the volleyball to rugby, from basket to boxing, via prehistoric Roman football or footgolf (yes, it’s golf with your feet). On the other, turn your gaze to literatureal cinemaat the musica. Because the word “Surroundings” is perhaps there more important: it’s telling sport to tell life. And then it can happen that during the broadcast a literature derby starts between Osvaldo Soriano e Nick Hornby: radio listeners were able to appreciate excerpts from The longest penalty in the world by the Argentine journalist, then some passages by the English writer who narrates the bankruptcy season of his Cambridge it is My favorite year. Soriano won the derby. Who knows, maybe another duel between the two will start in a while Gianni of Italian sports journalism: Mura e Breraon the other hand, it is as if they were guests of Sports & Surroundings with their contributions of songs, stories, anecdotes.

Voices from the past mix with those of the present: he often intervenes in the broadcast Ciccio Grazianibut the Cilento-Santicchia-Filipponi trio also interviewed the president of the Lega Calcio, Lorenzo Casini. Ideas have arisen about how unbearable and harmful they are simulationsabout how it would be possible to get all the matches which start on Sunday at 15. Any chat, on the other hand, bounces between today and the past: Henry Gilardi he told Sports & Surroundings the golden years of Roman basketball, the son of Lando Buzzanca revealed detail and behind the scenes de The coach in the ball 2. Another madeleine the episode dedicated to Peter Menneawith the voices of those who have been part of the incredible career of the sprinter from Barletta, starting with his wife Manuela Oliveri. Sports & Surroundings it was born almost secretly, in November 2022, with an hour of broadcasting from 11pm to midnight. Then he took up his space. The format is related to Sports museum Of Piazza Navona, of which he is the curator himself Nicholas Cilento. It starts from there, from men and stories (of sport), to bring the listener once towards the past and the next into the analysis of everyday life. Sport and surroundings, in fact.