Home » A call alerted to a possible artifact at the Valledupar airport
News

A call alerted to a possible artifact at the Valledupar airport

by admin
A call alerted to a possible artifact at the Valledupar airport

On Thursday night, authorities ordered the evacuation of passengers from Valledupar’s Alfonso López Pumarejo Airport due to two suspicious suitcases.

The authorities activated the protocol to determine what was inside the briefcases and safeguard the integrity of airport users. The airline Avianca reported that the service had to be suspended for a few hours.

At this time, the authorities are carrying out the corresponding protocols and Avianca is awaiting their results. Once this process is finished, the airline will take the measures so that customers comply with their travel plans.“, the airline pointed out.

He Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, For his part, he indicated that the protocol was due to a call that alerted about a possible explosive device. THE PYLON He learned of a video where a policeman explains the call to the passengers.

However, about 9:30 p.m., after two hours of searching, they have not found elements that put travelers at risk. The authorities remain at the airport to support security protocols.

See also  Dollar in Colombia begins to yield

You may also like

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Weaves a Sequel of...

Tadó: EPS and pharmacies have 2,600 requests for...

Return of the wolf – Environment Minister Lemke...

Fundapdmotriz seeks to raise awareness about disability

Sebastián Viera leaves Junior de Barranquilla: the club...

Li Shangfu signed a memorandum of understanding to...

Attacks on residential buildings hit Putin in a...

The tenacious freedom of expression in Latin America

It is mandatory to register nurseries before the...

Nintendo is pulling the plug on Russia stores

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy