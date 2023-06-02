A call alerted to a possible artifact at the Valledupar airport

On Thursday night, authorities ordered the evacuation of passengers from Valledupar’s Alfonso López Pumarejo Airport due to two suspicious suitcases.

The authorities activated the protocol to determine what was inside the briefcases and safeguard the integrity of airport users. The airline Avianca reported that the service had to be suspended for a few hours.

“At this time, the authorities are carrying out the corresponding protocols and Avianca is awaiting their results. Once this process is finished, the airline will take the measures so that customers comply with their travel plans.“, the airline pointed out.

He Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, For his part, he indicated that the protocol was due to a call that alerted about a possible explosive device. THE PYLON He learned of a video where a policeman explains the call to the passengers.

#Expansion 🚨🚨 “We received information via telephone from an alleged sergeant saying that there was an explosive on a flight”. With these words, the National Police explained to the travelers why they applied the evacuation protocol at the Valledupar airport. pic.twitter.com/CqjuB2aeBL — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) June 2, 2023

However, about 9:30 p.m., after two hours of searching, they have not found elements that put travelers at risk. The authorities remain at the airport to support security protocols.