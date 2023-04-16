The Chinese team won another silver and a bronze in the FISF World Cup in Lima 2023-04-15 20:02:43.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Wang Hengzhi

According to the official website of the International Shooting Sports Federation, the Chinese shooting team won another silver and a bronze in the Rifle World Cup competition in Lima, Peru on the 14th local time.

In the 10-meter air pistol mixed team competition that day, Jiang Ranxin partnered with Zhang Bowen to represent the Chinese team. They won the women’s 10-meter air pistol gold medal and the men’s 10-meter air pistol silver medal respectively on the 13th.

Jiang Ranxin/Zhang Bowen ranked second in the qualifying round, advanced to the gold medal match, and finally lost to the Serbian combination at 13:17 and won the runner-up. Another pair of Chinese pair Zhao Nan/Hu Kai won the bronze medal match with 17:11 and won a bronze medal.

The Chinese team performed mediocre in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition. The two pairs of players Wang Zhilin/Yang Haoran and Han Jiayu/Gao Qiang failed to break through the qualifying round. The project gold medal was won by the Hungarian team.

On the 15th local time, there will be men’s and women’s 10-meter air rifle competitions.