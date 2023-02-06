The Chinese team won two championships in the Thailand Badminton Masters in 2023 2023-02-06 11:15:42.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Lin Hao, Song Yu

The 2023 Thailand Badminton Masters ended in Bangkok on the 5th. The Chinese team won the women’s singles and mixed doubles championships.

In the women’s singles final, Zhang Yiman of the Chinese team reversed teammate Han Yue at 15:21, 21:13 and 21:18 and won the championship. Zhang Yiman said after the game that he was satisfied with this game and felt that it was a new beginning.

In the mixed doubles competition, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping defeated the Korean pair Seo Seung-jae/Cai Yujung at 18:21, 21:15 and 21:12 to win the championship.

The Thailand Badminton Masters is also the new pair of Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping who won the championship again after the Indonesia Badminton Masters. Huang Dongping said after the game that although the two encountered many difficulties, they maintained their desire for victory.

In the men’s singles competition, Lin Junyi from Chinese Taipei defeated Wu Jialang from Hong Kong, China in straight games to win the championship. The Indonesian pair Karnando/Martin and the local Thai pair Benyappa Emsad/Runtakan Emsad won the men’s doubles and women’s doubles titles respectively.