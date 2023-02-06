Home Sports The Chinese team won two championships in the Thailand Badminton Masters in 2023
Sports

The Chinese team won two championships in the Thailand Badminton Masters in 2023

by admin
The Chinese team won two championships in the Thailand Badminton Masters in 2023
The Chinese team won two championships in the Thailand Badminton Masters in 2023
2023-02-06 11:15:42.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Lin Hao, Song Yu

The 2023 Thailand Badminton Masters ended in Bangkok on the 5th. The Chinese team won the women’s singles and mixed doubles championships.

In the women’s singles final, Zhang Yiman of the Chinese team reversed teammate Han Yue at 15:21, 21:13 and 21:18 and won the championship. Zhang Yiman said after the game that he was satisfied with this game and felt that it was a new beginning.

In the mixed doubles competition, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping defeated the Korean pair Seo Seung-jae/Cai Yujung at 18:21, 21:15 and 21:12 to win the championship.

The Thailand Badminton Masters is also the new pair of Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping who won the championship again after the Indonesia Badminton Masters. Huang Dongping said after the game that although the two encountered many difficulties, they maintained their desire for victory.

In the men’s singles competition, Lin Junyi from Chinese Taipei defeated Wu Jialang from Hong Kong, China in straight games to win the championship. The Indonesian pair Karnando/Martin and the local Thai pair Benyappa Emsad/Runtakan Emsad won the men’s doubles and women’s doubles titles respectively.

See also  M5S, the splits? You have to know how to do it - Comment

You may also like

Eiran Cashin: Derby County transformation from crisis club...

Manchester City charged with breaking financial rules by...

“Maybe it’s me.” The bitter LeBron James tweet

Skriniar until June 30, Juve off to the...

IAN BAKER-FINCH’S SURPRISE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 1991 – SportHistoria

takes the corner, Lautaro scores and he silences...

Selle Italia offers Novus Boost Evo in nubuck...

Zaniolo opens at Galatasaray – Tiscali Sport

The NFL opens up a new themed area...

Paris 2024, Pancalli: “Threats from Ukraine? Russian athletes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy