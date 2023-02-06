Home Technology New Armored Core VI Details Revealed – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
New Armored Core VI Details Revealed – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

When FromSoftware announced that its next game would be Armor Core VI: Fire of Rubicon, rather than another entry in the Soulsborne series, many were curious to see how the company would approach a series it hadn’t touched in 10 years.

Now, a new interview with Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire producer Yasunori Ogura reveals what the game will look like.

In describing the series for the uninitiated, Ogura said Armored Core was “aAn action series, but with tremendous depth in both story and customization“”in particularcustom elements,”He continued,“It involves free assembly of parts, which can be very deep and complex, but is also one of the most rewarding parts of playing these games. Trial and error play a big part, as you develop your ideal mech, both in terms of performance and appearance aspect. I think that’s the key point.

According to Ogura, there was always a plan to return to Armored Core, even with the success of FromSoftware’s other games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire draws lessons from FromSoftware’s other titles, and Ogura says, “The newmeasure”already in place,“helps make assembly and customization more intuitive and logical than in the past”. Compared with FromSoftware’s other games, this new system will be more accessible to many than Elden Ring.

