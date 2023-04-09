Important step forward by the Los Angeles Clippers, victorious over the Portland Trail Blazers and close to avoiding the return to the Play-In.

136-125 the final result that guarantees Lue’s men at least 7th place, but it will be enough to defeat the Phoenix Suns – who will leave most of the starters at rest – tonight to reach 5th.

Leonard top scorer with 27 points plus 8 rebounds, Westbrook puts 20 with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while off the bench Powell is again the protagonist with 23 points.

For Portland, the performances of Knox (30+11, 10/15 FG), Sharpe (26+4 assists) and Watford (24 with 10/15 from the field) are worth noting.