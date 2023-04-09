Home Sports The Clippers archive the Blazers practice and ‘see’ the 5th place in the West
Sports

The Clippers archive the Blazers practice and ‘see’ the 5th place in the West

by admin
The Clippers archive the Blazers practice and ‘see’ the 5th place in the West

Important step forward by the Los Angeles Clippers, victorious over the Portland Trail Blazers and close to avoiding the return to the Play-In.

136-125 the final result that guarantees Lue’s men at least 7th place, but it will be enough to defeat the Phoenix Suns – who will leave most of the starters at rest – tonight to reach 5th.

Leonard top scorer with 27 points plus 8 rebounds, Westbrook puts 20 with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while off the bench Powell is again the protagonist with 23 points.

For Portland, the performances of Knox (30+11, 10/15 FG), Sharpe (26+4 assists) and Watford (24 with 10/15 from the field) are worth noting.

See also  ManCity ko, Havertz regala la Champions al Chelsea

You may also like

Eddy about Kimmich’s jubilation after Bayern’s victory

Southampton 1-4 Man City: ‘Amazing’ Erling Haaland goal...

From 2 p.m. in the ticker: top game...

World Snooker Championship: Graeme Dott beats Andy Hicks...

Moukoko shoots BVB to victory over Union Berlin

Hockey, NHL: Boston Bruins set record for most...

HEIRI SUTER DOUBLES AT THE TOUR OF FLANDERS...

Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz criticizes referee Aytekin

so Lazio beat Juventus – Corriere TV

Flying Between Giants: Llorens, De Dorlodot paragliding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy