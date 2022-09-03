Home Sports The Collection: Colnago works at his museum
Sports

The Collection: Colnago works at his museum

by admin
The Collection: Colnago works at his museum

He turned 90 in February. The Cambiago master who revolutionized the bike is thinking of a new initiative

The master of Cambiago. A word is enough for Ernesto Colnago, a great Italian (born in 1932) who revolutionized the world of cycling starting with Fiorenzo Magni passing through Eddy Merckx and who now rides Tadej Pogacar, the winner of two Tour de France. And Colnago always means (also) new projects. Like that of The Collection.

PROJECT – “The Collection” will be an exhibition and casket: of memories, past and future dreams, emotions and ideas that will take shape where everything was born ”, reads a company note. “An old workshop, once a place of so much passion and love, of effort and sacrifices, will be the setting for a real Art Gallery. The bicycle is art – wrote Rino Negri – and the Collection is the greatest example of this. “Collectors, enthusiasts and cyclists from all over the world ask to see Ernesto’s Collection – says Alessandro Brambilla Colnago, Marketing Director and Head of the Colnago Brand and Identity for over 15 years and who has left his role in the company a few months ago. -. Ernesto’s museum is known all over the world and many have asked us over the years to be able to experience it through curiosity and explanations. Together with a team of experts we are transforming it into a rich and immersive museum experience “.

September 2 – 10:46 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  TA: Manchester United players questioned the coach's level of coaching Rangnick often gave himself vacation jqknews

You may also like

Ding Yanyuhang: Watching teammates play when injured is...

Italy, what a debut: 83-62 against Estonia in...

20 big news in the NBA overnight: Gallinari...

Athletics Brussels, sensational defeats for Duplantis and Fraser-Pryce....

Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 2: Teacher Yao...

The derby of new faces: from the transfer...

7 people reach the top 32 of the...

Verona has won only one of the last...

Milan-Inter without Lukaku and Ibra: who gets the...

Spezia-Bologna prediction: Mihajlovic in search of the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy