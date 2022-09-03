The master of Cambiago. A word is enough for Ernesto Colnago, a great Italian (born in 1932) who revolutionized the world of cycling starting with Fiorenzo Magni passing through Eddy Merckx and who now rides Tadej Pogacar, the winner of two Tour de France. And Colnago always means (also) new projects. Like that of The Collection.

PROJECT – “The Collection” will be an exhibition and casket: of memories, past and future dreams, emotions and ideas that will take shape where everything was born ”, reads a company note. “An old workshop, once a place of so much passion and love, of effort and sacrifices, will be the setting for a real Art Gallery. The bicycle is art – wrote Rino Negri – and the Collection is the greatest example of this. “Collectors, enthusiasts and cyclists from all over the world ask to see Ernesto’s Collection – says Alessandro Brambilla Colnago, Marketing Director and Head of the Colnago Brand and Identity for over 15 years and who has left his role in the company a few months ago. -. Ernesto’s museum is known all over the world and many have asked us over the years to be able to experience it through curiosity and explanations. Together with a team of experts we are transforming it into a rich and immersive museum experience “.