Uzbekistan: Since the Black Sea Food Initiative was reached, the southern port of Uzbekistan has exported more than 1.72 million tons of agricultural products

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-02 23:09

CCTV News Client News According to a report by the Ukrainian State News Agency on September 2, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine released news on the same day that since the Black Sea Food Initiative was reached, three ports in southern Ukraine have exported more than 1.72 million tons of agricultural products. A total of 68 cargo ships left the southern Ukrainian ports in August, with destinations in 18 countries around the world. Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure said the first month of the food initiative showed its importance to the Ukrainian economy and global food security.

In addition, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure pointed out that nearly 1.6 million tons of agricultural products were exported through Danube ports, about 1 million tons of agricultural products were exported by rail, and more than 600,000 tons of agricultural products were exported by road. It is expected that the capacity of the southern port will increase to 3 million tons in September, and it plans to export at least 8 million tons of agricultural products through various transportation methods. (Headquarters reporter Wang Jinyan)

