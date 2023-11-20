The Colombian National Team and its history when it plays in Asunción

The Colombian national soccer team is gearing up to face off against Paraguay in the South American Qualifiers at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción. With a strong track record of 5 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss in the Paraguayan capital since 1998, Colombia is looking to maintain their positive streak. The upcoming match on November 21, 2023, will see Colombia aiming to continue their unbeaten run throughout the year, positioning themselves as the only South American country to achieve this accomplishment. The game can be watched on Gol Caracol and RCN, and Colombian fans are hopeful that their team will add to their impressive record as visitors against Paraguay in the Qualifiers.

