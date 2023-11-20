The Story of Rimas Music Entertainment: Insights from CEO and Co-Founder Noah Assad

Prominent businessman and co-founder and CEO of Rimas Music Entertainment, Noah Assad, recently took the time to share his experiences and insights with students at the University of Puerto Rico. The successful entrepreneur spoke candidly about his career, his setbacks, and the philosophy that has led him to represent global stars such as Bad Bunny and Karol G.

Assad’s visit to the university’s Río Piedras Campus was organized by the Faculty of Business Administration and provided an opportunity for students to engage with a leader in the music and entertainment industry. During the session, moderated by Marketing and Entrepreneurship professor Dr. Carmen Espina, Assad fielded questions from eager students and shared his journey from his teenage years to founding Rimas Entertainment.

Throughout his talk, Assad emphasized the importance of dedicating time, care, and effort to one’s dreams and projects. He shared personal anecdotes about the setbacks he had faced along the way, including financial struggles and plans that didn’t go as expected. However, he stressed the importance of persevering and dedicating oneself wholeheartedly to achieving one’s goals, without making excuses.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Assad highlighted the significance of staying focused on one’s passions and working diligently to accomplish one’s objectives. He also addressed the importance of maintaining a balance between professional and personal life, an area where he admits to having struggled in the past but has managed to improve over the years.

Furthermore, Assad shared insights into the music and entertainment industry, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and triumphs of producing concerts and managing artists. He recounted an instance where a concert led to a significant loss financially but highlighted the value of the experience for both the artist and the audience.

As a Puerto Rican businessman who has achieved international success in the music industry, Assad’s visit served as an inspiration for the UPR students, encouraging them to pursue their aspirations with determination and dedication. The session provided valuable insights into the world of entrepreneurship and the importance of passion, perseverance, and hard work in achieving success.

