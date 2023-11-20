Meet the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro, the most powerful gaming smartphone in the world, which promises to surpass Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra

The ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro, the most powerful gaming smartphone in the world, is set to surpass Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to a recent report. The Chinese brand, ZTE, has just revealed their new gaming smartphone, the ZTE Red Magic 9 Pro 5G, and it will be available in China in just a few weeks. ZTE is known for being one of the most popular Chinese brands in the world.

The ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro has a 6.66” AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal memory. The phone boasts a 5000 mAh dual cell battery with 120W fast charging and a balanced set of cameras, including a 20MP front lens, a 64MP rear set, and a 16MP wide-angle bokeh lens. In addition, the phone features RGB lights in its design, decorative ’09’ figures, and an active fan for cooling.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max has gained popularity, it’s reported that the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro outperforms it in terms of performance. The ZTE Red Magic 9 Pro is priced at an approximate S/3,700, or around $1,000, and is expected to be available through operators such as Entel and Claro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has also arrived in Peru, available at selected iShops. The new smartphone is priced at 7,399 soles for the 256GB version and comes with a range of repair and purchase options.

In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to launch in January 2024 and the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro is expected to compete against it. With its powerful features, the battle between the two smartphones is something to look out for. Additionally, the Nokia G22 smartphone has been named one of the best inventions of 2023, making an impression in the smartphone market.