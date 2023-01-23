The 3-3 draw against Atalanta ends the complicated week for Juve, penalized by 15 points by the federal Court of Appeal for the capital gains case. Meanwhile, 8 days before the end of the transfer market, Roma and Inter find themselves having to deal with the cases of Zaniolo and Skriniar. In tennis, however, Sinner loses in the round of 16 of the Australian Open against Tsitsipas, but gives positive signals in view of the future. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the central managing editor of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video