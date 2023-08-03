the continental dream of KI Klaksvik, football club of the Faroe Islands

KI Klaksvik players during their victory against BK Häcken in Gothenburg (Sweden), August 2, 2023. ADAM IHSE / AP

“In Klaksvik, stress does not exist and life is quite calm. » But, for the past month, the daily life of some 5,000 souls in this fishing town in the Faroe Islands (constituent country of the Kingdom of Denmark) has been turned upside down by the course of KI Klaksvik, the archipelago’s historic football club (20 titles national champion). Wednesday August 2, the men of Magne Hoseth took a new step by qualifying for the third qualifying round of the next Champions League (C1) by beating the Swedish club BK Häcken (3 -3, 4-3 tab).

A victory that already guarantees KI Klaksvik participation in the first European competition in its history. “Since last night, I have been contacted by dozens of journalists from all over the world”, laughs Magne Hoseth, the team’s coach, still on the bus back to Gothenburg airport (Sweden). Because, plane then ferry, the journey that awaits KI Klaksvik – the club must play Sunday, August 6, the 17ᵉ day of the Faroese championship against Streymur – is like its journey to join the group stages of the C1 : endless.

Surprise winner of Hungarian club Ferencvaros TC in the first qualifying round (3-0 after combining the results of the two matches), KI Klaksvik – ranked 157ᵉ in the UEFA rankings – will face Molde FK in the 3ᵉ and final preliminary round. The reigning Norwegian champion is a regular in European competitions with five appearances in the Champions League and sixteen appearances in the Europa League.

800,000 euros the budget

“Our course is really incredible and the penalty shootout [de mercredi] was unbreathable, says Magne Hoseth, still fascinated. We are a small team and the players had never imagined feeling this kind of emotion, including in their wildest dreams. » A prophet in his country, the club based in Klaksvik is a little Thumb on a European scale. Arrived in November 2022 at the head of the team – his first experience as head coach – this great admirer of the methods of Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) has a budget very different from that of his counterpart: 800,000 euros.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers In the Faroe Islands, white-sided dolphin hunting called into question after record slaughter

The Faroe Islands Championship (Trade Department) being semi-professional, “the players all combine their footballing activity with a second job”, explains the former Norwegian international (21 caps, 1 goal). Right-back Joannes Danielsen (25) and left-winger Jonn Johannesen (21), for example, are electricians. “Some are fishermen, others breeders [l’ensemble de ce territoire danois compte 80 000 moutons pour 50 000 habitants]an Arni Frederiksberg, double buteur [mercredi], has his own business. All the players don’t train at the same time and I have to do according to each one.”details Magne Hoseth.

Despite its soaring cliffs, Tolkien-esque waterfalls and jaw-dropping landscapes, the “Land of Maybe” (so-called by the English during World War II) continues to be off-putting to visitors. A town where the Vikings settled in the 9th century, Kraksvik is “often shrouded in fog”confesses Magne Hoseth.

“Many agents have called our players”

“It’s a small community where everyone knows each other and helps each other. Football is far from being the priority, but it provides visibility. » The recent performances of the team, which trains in a grandiose and intimidating panorama, are beginning to arouse envy. “Many agents have called our players. But, good luck recruiting them! »quips the 42-year-old coach.

Read also: PSG hopes for Dembélé and wants to see Mbappé leave: why July 31 is a pivotal day for the club

In the event of qualification at the end of the two matches against Molde (return matches on August 8 and 15), KI Klaksvik will challenge Young Boys Bern in the play-offs. Facing the Swiss club, titled sixteen times in the Super League (Swiss first division), “it will only be a bonus”. A victory would allow for a historic qualification in the Champions League and, in the event of defeat, the Faroese will be transferred to the Europa League. In these two configurations, “it will not be easy to find a place at the Vio Djupumyrar [le stade du KI Klaksvik] among the 4,000 available », according to Magne Hoseth. Tonight, Klaksvik’s welcome to its heroes “risk of being hectic”. An enchanted parenthesis in this haven of peace.

Oscar Korbosli

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

