The Controversial Kiss: Spain’s World Cup Victory Tarnished by Accusations of Sexual Violence

Spain Achieves Historic Victory in 2023 World Cup

Aug 21, 2023 – Spain made history with a remarkable performance in the 2023 World Cup. Olga Carmona’s goal in the first half secured a stunning 1-0 win against England, crowning Spain as the world champions.

However, the celebrations were marred by controversy surrounding a kiss between the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, and player Jenni Hermoso. The Minister of Equality in Spain, Irene Montero, condemned the act, describing it as a form of sexual violence.

Montero emphasized that kissing without consent should not be normalized and urged society to eradicate this behavior. The incident sparked a global debate, with media outlets such as The Guardian, The New York Times, and CNN picking up the controversy.

Even though Hermoso initially expressed her discomfort with the kiss on Instagram, she later clarified through a statement provided by the RFEF that it was a spontaneous expression of joy. She praised the president’s behavior and their close relationship, stating it was a gesture of affection and gratitude.

Amidst the backlash, Minister of Social Rights Ione Belarra criticized Rubiales, expressing concerns about what might transpire in private if such actions were displayed publicly. Belarra called for an end to sexual violence against women and extended her support to the champions.

The controversy shed light on the action protocol against sexual violence implemented by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The protocol identifies physical contacts such as forcefully kissing or attempting to attract someone as situations related to sexual violence. It further stated that such behaviors are unacceptable and will lead to immediate consequences.

In Spain, there have been legal precedents that consider a non-consensual kiss on the mouth as a form of sexual assault. María del Prado Escoda from the Spanish Association of Judges for Democracy highlighted the power dynamics at play in this context. She emphasized that the kiss was not only an act of sexual violence but also an abuse of power due to the hierarchical position of the individuals involved.

The incident has sparked a much-needed conversation about consent, violence against women, and abuse of power. It remains to be seen what steps will be taken by the Spanish Football Federation to address the issue and ensure the safety and dignity of all players.

