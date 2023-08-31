The Council of State has admitted Lecco to Serie B

The Council of State, the second-level administrative justice body, admitted Lecco to the Serie B football championship on Wednesday. Lecco, promoted as winners of last year’s Serie C playoffs, had yet to play in the league for stage issues.

Once promoted, his management had only a few hours to find a stadium in which to play. In fact, the one in Lecco was too small: the rules of the Serie B championship impose a minimum of 5,500 seats for spectators, while Rigamonti Ceppi has fewer than 5,000 seats. The club had laboriously found a solution, even if it was out of time, indicating the Euganeo stadium in Padua – over 220 kilometers away but apparently the only one available – as the venue for its home games. Even for the concession of the Padua stadium, however, some authorizations were missing: for this reason the club was not able to present a complete registration application for Serie B within the scheduled time.

The Council of State must also express its opinion on another team, Reggina, which finished seventh in Serie B last season but was then excluded due to tax defaults. If the Council of State were to confirm the exclusion of Reggina, Brescia would be promoted in its place in Serie B.

