Chaos before Porto-Inter: Nerazzurri supporters with regular tickets were unable to access the stadium

“It’s missing safety» is the appeal of a fan who shows pictures of the club on social media crowd of fans in a tunnel before Porto-Inter (which ended 0-0, but gave the Milanese the passage of the round thanks to Lukaku’s goal in the first leg). A thousand Nerazzurri supporters remained outside the Do Dragao stadiumeven if in possession of a regular ticket.

It had been for the Nerazzurri guaranteed access at the stadium in the hours preceding the match, after a morning in which there was the risk of not being able to access. Porto, in fact, through its official channels, had made it known that tickets for any sector (with the exception of the ‘guest’ sector dedicated to the Nerazzurri) would be exclusive use of the Lusitanians. And at the end it was just like that. The images on social media showed the Nerazzurri supporters chanting chants and praise the team from outside.

After the match, the CEO Beppe Marotta has announced that the team will present a exhibited at UEFA.