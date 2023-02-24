Home World The extraordinary test of Ukraine and the mistakes of Putin who must be forced to the peace table – Corriere TV
The extraordinary test of Ukraine and the mistakes of Putin who must be forced to the peace table – Corriere TV

The extraordinary test of Ukraine and the mistakes of Putin who must be forced to the peace table

A year after the start of the conflict, the comment of the director of Corriere della Sera

One year after the beginning of Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine, the comment by the director of Corriere della Sera during the live broadcast with the correspondents and columnists of CorriereTv (here the full video).
What happened and what can happen now – Ukraine gave a try extraordinarythe Western world with all its weaknesses he managed to put the fundamental issue of Ukraine at the center. Putin he made so many mistakes: now we need to force him to the peace table.
Feb 24, 2023 – Updated Feb 24, 2023, 3:11 pm

