“A game of chess is underway over the nominations”

“The League does not feel excluded from the nomination dossier. But it’s a chess game, and as such everyone has to make his move. In the Carroccio the papers, in terms of appointments, continue to be given by Giorgetti, who knows very well how certain events work”. So to Affaritaliani.it a qualified source explains what lies behind the two attacks – in one week – that the League has moved against Eni and Enel. How come twice in seven days, after the last speech, by secretary Salvini, on the subject of appointments Was it January 10th? Let’s go in order.

On Monday 20 February, in the evening, some members of the League issue a note in which they ask for a change of pace for large companies such as Eni and Enel: “They must profoundly change their policies and their approach to modernity” reads the note. Who sent it? There are indeed some clues. For example, it’s hard to imagine that it was the Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, to have these words written. The tenant of Via XX Settembre knows the workings of the Palazzo too well and knows that such a hard attack can lead to stiffening of the parts in cause.

Appointments, Giorgetti’s role in the League

