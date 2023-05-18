The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon – Sport Marketing News

The curtain rises on 12th edition of the Honda Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon – 10K & Alì Family Runthe spectacular international road racing event scheduled Saturday 20 Mayorganized by Venicemarathonwith the patronage and collaboration of City of Jesolothe support of Jesolo Tourism and titled this year by the Japanese brand Honda.

Also this year the race is one step away from sold out of the 5.500 bibs, with athletes from ben 35 foreign countries and many are enrolled in the 3K Alì Family Run.

The ‘moonlight’ event was presented this morning in the Municipality of Jesolo in the presence of the mayor Christopher De Zottiby the councilor for sport Marina Borinby the president of Venicemarathon Piero Rosa Savesby the general coordinator Lorenzo Cortesi and by the administrator of Idea Venezia Stefano Fornasier.

“The Honda Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon represents one of the most important elements of this month dedicated to sport – declares the mayor of Jesolo, Christopher De Zotti – A consolidated event, always much appreciated by those who have the kilometers on their legs but also by the families who participate in the Family Run. A package that is completed with the Moonlight Village and the Moonlight Party, capable of bringing a real party to Piazza Milano”

“In Jesolo you can already breathe the air of competition and celebration, and this climate is all the result of the approaching event – adds the councilor for sport of Jesolo, Martina Borin – A consolidated organization is a guarantee of the success of the event, everyone knows this and for this reason thousands sign up every year. For Jesolo this is a great new opportunity for visibility and qualification of the city”.

Satisfied with the consolidated success of the event and with the constant and fruitful collaboration with the Municipal Administration, he is the president of Venicemarathon Piero Rosa Saves: “I thank the city of Jesolo which has hosted us for twelve years, proving to be very welcoming, helpful and very cooperative every time. Our goal is to offer citizens an event in which they feel an active and integral part, capable at the same time of stimulating tourism and economic spin-offs at the start of the season. We are also happy to combine this year with the event the first of the seven stages of the Alì Family Run, our social and sports promotion project dedicated to young people and families, which we offer in all the events we organize, in collaboration with Rotary 2060 and married by Alì Supermarkets”.

The nerve center of the event will be Milan squarea stone’s throw from the beach, where it will be built Honda Jesolo Moonlight Villageand animated for two whole days – Friday 19 May (from 3 to 8 pm) and Saturday 20 May (from 9 to 23) – by the activities of the sponsor companies and enlivened by lots of good music from Radio Bellla & Monella and Radio Piterpan. The party will continue immediately after the finish line at Parco Grifone with the Moonlight Partydedicated to all participants and companions.

The start of the 10K is scheduled for ore 19.30 from via Denmark and that of 21K at ore 20.15 always from the same venue, while the departure of the Alì Family Run is scheduled at ore 17.30 always from Piazza Miano. It will be possible to follow the live stream of the race starting at 19.30 and online on the page Facebook of the event.

As always the route of the half marathon will be spectacular and fast and will offer an alternation of different naturalistic aspects such as the river, the pine forest, the promenade and the beach, combined with the romantic colors of the sunset and the charm of the sea, just as the path of the 10K which to measure exactly 9,350 km. The two tracks will be completely closed to traffic thanks to the enormous work of the Civil protectionfrom the Local police, Police and beyond 200 people which will be in charge of the routes affected by the passage of the athletes.

“Also this year we are pleased to be close to sold out of the 5,500 bibs, the large number of foreigners present and the already numerous members of the Family Run, many of whom will presumably be family members and companions following the athletes. Our organizational model aims every time to be an integral part of the context in which it takes place and our commitment is constantly aimed at minimizing the inconvenience that can be caused to citizens and at respecting the values ​​that are an integral part of the Jesolo community, such as sustainability, inclusion and sport all: the Honda Jesolo Moonlight, with its formula over three distances and in all its services, embodies all these values – these are the words of Lorenzo Cortesi.

In the half marathon, two well-known faces of the event return to the Jesolo coast: the Eritrean Shumay Mogos Solomon winner of the 2018 edition and the Kenyan Hosea Kimeli Kisoriowinner in 2014. Eyes also on Kenyans Bernard Musau Wambua (pb 1h00’40”), Isaac Kemboi Toofresh winner of the Placentia Half Marathon which took place on May 7th, and on the Burundians Oliver is superior (national record holder in the marathon with 2h07’13”) e Onesphore I will love you, who in the half marathon has a personal time of 1h01’48”. In a blue key, the name of the blue hedgerow stands out, originally from Morocco, Abdullah Bamoussa (Atletica Brugnera Friulintagli) specialist of the 3,000 steeplechase, who wore the blue shirt at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. The Sicilian aviator, also a former blue steeplechase, winner of the Turin marathon in 2022, is also at the start with him Joseph Gerratana, athlete followed by Gaspare Polizzi, who was mentor, among others, of Salvatore Antibo. There will also be the bearer of the Atl. Casone Noceto, the 24-year-old Lombard of Ethiopian origin Ademe Cuneo. In the women’s field, the best accredited is the Kenyan Morine Gesare Michira (1h08’40”) also winner of the half of Piacenza last May 7th. Rwandan also arrives from Africa Clementine Button kenyan day To install Cavaline Nahimana.

“Also this year the cast is of an excellent level both male and female. We set up a hard-fought race with athletes of different nationalities and all ready to give excellent chronometric performances, thanks also to the increasingly fast and smooth course” – Like this Stefano Fornasier.

Ali Family Run will help raise funds to support the Parish of St John the Baptist, one of the most important Caritas centers in Jesolo and thanks to the collaboration with the Rotary District 2060, the event will serve to spread the message of the important campaign ‘Run to End Polio Now’ to raise awareness among young people of the importance of fighting polio globally. Also, on this occasion, thanks to the project ‘Double knot, forty 2.0’ you can donate used running shoes (in good condition and washed before delivery) for people in need.

Very happy with the initiative also don Gianni Fassina of Caritas Jesolo, the president of the Jesolo Rotary Club Paul Milan e Mark Canella, financial director of Ali Spa all present in the hall this morning.

This year the event has a new title sponsor: Honda Auto Italy, which strengthens its link with sport, ‘running’ alongside the most important running events in Italy. Honda Italia was also a partner of the 7th CMP Venice Night Trail on 1st April and will also be the Main Partner & Official Car of the 36th Wizzair Venicemarathon on 22nd October, as well as many other events. Honda’s commitment to charting the path towards a sustainable future is demonstrated by the recently achieved goal of electrification of the entire vehicle range in Europe and Italy.

They are also sponsors of the event: Craft, Compressport, Ali, Banco BPM, Pro Action, San Benedetto, Bavaria, Palmisano, 1/6H Sport, Morato, Diabasi, 3B Meteo, ATVO, ParkForFun, Lacomed Sport e i media partner Corriere dello Sport, Tuttosport, Radio Bellla & Monella and Radio PiterPan. Also participate in the event Confcommercio Ascom San Donà- Jesolo.