Home » The Czech baseball players’ dream of a medal has vanished. I will fall asleep at two o’clock first, estimated the disappointed coach
Sports

The Czech baseball players’ dream of a medal has vanished. I will fall asleep at two o’clock first, estimated the disappointed coach

by admin
The Czech baseball players’ dream of a medal has vanished. I will fall asleep at two o’clock first, estimated the disappointed coach

“The third and fifth innings decided the result. I would prefer to delete those. Even in the unfavorable situation, I still believed that we could still do something with the game. Especially Martin Schneider fought like a lion. He gave a heroic performance. Unfortunately, we were unable to correct the score. However, the end result is very cruel for us. I would say that the amount of defeat is undeserved,” Chadim opined.

He revealed that there was considerable disillusionment among his charges in the cabin. “The boys probably take the defeat in the crucial quarter-final match even worse than I do. As a player, I have already experienced it three times in the past. This was the thirteenth attempt of the Czech baseball team to advance from the quarter-finals to the semi-finals at the European Championship. Unfortunately, he failed again. It hurts a lot. Of course, nobody wants to lose,” he claimed.

Photo: Václav Šálek, CTK

The Czech Republic team after losing the quarterfinals.

Chadim immediately added that he will take the experience with him for a lifetime. “After all, the European Championship takes place at home. And the fans really encourage us. I’m happy to be there. It’s a celebration of baseball,” he appreciates that after the matches in the Ostrava group there was also a great atmosphere at the Brno stadium, which was created by 2,365 spectators.

However, the domestic championship for the Czech baseball players does not end with the quarter-final failure. On Friday and Saturday, they will have two matches in the group for fifth to eighth place, which they will enter in a duel with the French. “They were within reach of advancing to the semi-finals. The Germans squandered a three-point lead in the end. Our mutual match will therefore be a battle of disappointed teams. We need to manage him and lighten up the mood a bit. And of course we also want to please the fantastic fans,” Chadim planned.

See also  The scooter will be an Olympic sport. Polla: "I'll work hard to be there"

He confided that he probably won’t sleep much from Thursday to Friday after the loss in an important match against the British. “I’ll be scratching my head for a long time. I’ll close my eyes around two o’clock in the morning at the earliest,” he estimated. “Then at ten in the morning we will have a meeting before the match against France. I believe that we will be well prepared for it,” he added.

You may also like

Alexandre Guimarães Reveals Why He Will Never Lead...

Avimecc Volley Modica, joint training with Omifer Palmi

Japan can still hope for the quarterfinals

Julio Urías: The Uncertain Future of the Los...

The first FIFA that isn’t called FIFA

The Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Achieves Domination over...

Legendary Cuban Baseball Player Antonio Pacheco Mourns the...

[Fototifo] breaking latest news-Arezzo, Serie C 2023-24

TF1 acquires full rights to Euro 2025

Misery at Chivas: Roberto Gomez Junco defends Veljko...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy